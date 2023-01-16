Flat Glass Coatings Market Will Reach Nearly USD 10.11 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% By 2030 | Reports and Data
The high demand for flat glass coatings in the transportation & automotive sector coupled with the increasing need for energy-efficient buildings drives growth
The global flat glass coatings market is forecast to reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2030”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flat glass coatings market is forecast to reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The coating on the flat glass is done to add special features to the glass products such as water and dirt retardation, increased durability, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency, among other things. Increase in demand for decorative products is also anticipated to boost the market for flat glass coatings. Demand for decorative mirrors is anticipated to increase in sectors such as architecture, beauty and cosmetics, and other applications. The rise in the number of architectural structures is also expected to fuel the market for flat glass coatings. High disposable income and changes in the standard of living are fueling market growth.
High demand for solar panels is also expected to augment the demand for flat glass coatings. Flat glass coatings improve the accuracy of solar panels. The coating reduces sun reflection, which leads to more power generation.
Top Manufacturers: Arkema Inc., Ferro Corporation, Nanotech Coatings, Fenzi Spa, Vitro S.A.B. De C.V, Hesse Gmbh & Co. Kg, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd, 3M, Unelko Corporation, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Water-based coatings held the largest market share of 37.1% in the year 2018. This type of coating takes a longer period to dry up but is cheap and is used by several commercial and building sectors that wants to minimize cost.
Polyurethane resin provides long term high-performance coating when applied over intermediate and primer coats. It is used in solar panels, architectural systems, and greenhouses. It held a market share of 33.4% during the forecast period.
Epoxy coatings provide a tough, protective coating with excellent hardness. It is used as anti-corrosion, mostly in industrial and automotive applications. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.9% in the year 2026.
Automotive and transportation is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growth of flat glass coatings in this sector is promising, as the industry provides a plethora of opportunities. The development of innovative solutions due to the evolving consumer needs and rising demand, rapid transformation in vehicle design and technologies with intense competition will impact the market for flat glass coatings positively.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 34.1% in the year 2026. China and India are expected to constitute a prominent market share in the coming years. Expansion of the automotive sector, rapid adoption of solar panels in the region, and investment in infrastructure are fuelling the market for flat glass coatings in the region.
Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2021-2030 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2030)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Others
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2021-2030 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2030)
Solvent-Based
Water-based
Nano-based
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2021-2030 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2030)
Solar Power
Architectural
Automotive & Transportation
Mirror
Others
The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.
The Flat Glass Coatings market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Flat Glass Coatings market.
The global Flat Glass Coatings market is segmented into:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?
In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?
What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?
In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?
Who are the major players in the market?
What kind of strategic business plans have they made?
