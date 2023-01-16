Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $43.2 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.4% - IndustryARC
Bolstering Growth of the Power Generation Sector is driving the Water Treatment Chemicals Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach US$43.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Water treatment is the process of extraction of unwanted components and pollutants from the water using chemicals such as chlorine, chloramines, chlorine dioxide, biocides, coagulants, disinfectants and others. The Water Treatment Chemicals are increasingly used for applicability in boiler water chemicals, raw water treatment, water purification and others across major end-use industries, thereby acting as a driving factor in the Water Treatment Chemicals industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Water Treatment Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Water Treatment Chemicals Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for water treatment projects, established base for chemicals, oil & gas and others and industrialization.
2. The flourishing municipal water & wastewater sector across the world is propelling the demand for Water Treatment Chemicals for major utilization in desalination, raw water treatment, water purification, sewage pipeline network and others, thereby contributing to the Water Treatment Chemicals Market size.
3. However, the emergence of alternative technologies such as reverse osmosis, UV disinfection and others pose a threat to Water Treatment Chemicals, thereby acting as a challenging factor in the Water Treatment Chemicals industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The coagulants & flocculants segment held a significant share of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The coagulants and flocculants have a growing demand in water treatment over other types such as biocides, defoamers, disinfectants, algaecides and others, due to their wide utilization in water purification, solids dewatering, sludge thickening, solids removal and lime softening.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 41.8% in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2021. The high demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in this region is influenced by the surging awareness for municipal waste treatment, surging utilization of treated water in power generation and industrialization. The municipal water & wastewater industry is rapidly growing in APAC due to growth factors such as purification and treatment of groundwater and sewage pipeline networks.
3. The municipal water & wastewater segment held a significant share of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Water Treatment Chemicals have growing applicability in the municipal water & wastewater sector for raw water treatment, water purification and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Water Treatment Chemicals Industry are -
1. AkzoNobel N.V.
2. Baker Hughes Company
3. BASF SE
4. Solenis LLC
5. Kemira OYJ
