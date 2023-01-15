Submit Release
The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to pay a state visit to Singapore

UZBEKISTAN, January 15 - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to this country on 16-18 January.

In accordance with the program of the stay, it is planned to hold meetings and negotiations with the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and the Prime Minister of the country Lee Hsien Loong.

The agenda of the summit includes current issues of further enhancing and strengthening multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Singapore.

The main attention will be paid to deepening practical cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and communication areas, as well as in public administration and training highly qualified personnel. Bilateral documents in the above areas are being prepared for adoption following the talks.

The President of Uzbekistan will also meet with the heads of Singapore’s leading companies. A business forum will be held on the eve of the visit.

Source: UzA

