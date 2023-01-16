Cellulite Treatment Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Cellulite is a condition that affects many people and is often seen as unsightly. But cellulite is not a disease. It's simply the result of fatty deposits accumulating on the skin. There are many treatments available to reduce cellulite, but most require surgery.

The market for cellulite treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2029, owing to increasing awareness about the condition and increased investment in R&D for new treatments. This format is especially fitting for small businesses because it ensures high quality at an affordable price. The great thing about small businesses is that you can get high-quality without spending a lot of money.



Cellulite Treatment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

One of the key drivers of the cellulite treatment market is increasing awareness about it. There has been a shift in focus towards addressing the root cause of cellulite, such as an increased focus on inflammatory cells and oxidative stress that leaves the skin looking more wrinkled. People are choosing to implement more targeted treatments that can address specific areas and types of cellulite. In addition, advances in digital technologies have helped people better understand their body's condition.

There are several risks associated with cellulite treatments, some of which can be damaging. Patients should discuss all treatment options with their healthcare provider before beginning any course of treatment. The industry is changing rapidly and there's potential for new treatments that are less expensive, more effective, and have fewer side effects to emerge. However, there is also a risk that new treatments may have harmful side effects. Patients should always consult with their healthcare provider before beginning any treatment for cellulite.



Cellulite Treatment Market Keyplayers

The prominent players in the global cellulite treatment market are Hologic, Inc. (US), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd (Turkey), Candela Medical (US), Cutera, Inc (US), Zimmer Aesthetics (Germany), Nubway Co.Ltd. (China), Cymedics (Germany), Cynosure, Inc (US), and Beijing Sincoheren S & T Development Co., Ltd (China).



Cellulite Treatment Market Segmentations

By Treatment Procedure:

• Non-Invasive Cellulite Treatment

• Minimally Invasive Cellulite Treatment

• Topical Cellulite Treatment

By Cellulite:

• Soft Cellulite

• Hard Cellulite

• Edematous Cellulite

By End User:

• Cellulite Treatment in Hospitals

• Cellulite Treatment in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Cellulite Treatment in Specialized Dermatology Clinics



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 DATA MINING

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.4 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY RESPONDENTS

3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES

3.6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOR MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.6.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

3.6.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

3.7 DATA TRIANGULATION

3.8 VALIDATION

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF OBESE CASES ACROSS THE GLOBE

4.2.2 RISING DEMAND FOR AESTHETIC AND COSMETIC PROCEDURES

4.2.3 GROWING MEDICAL TOURISM INDUSTRY

4.3 RESTRAINTS

4.3.1 CONCERNS PERTAINING TO BRUISING AND SWELLING

4.3.2 SHORTAGE OF TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED DERMATOLOGIST/ PLASTIC SURGEON

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF COSMETIC PROCEDURES IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 MANUFACTURING

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION AND SALES

5.1.4 POST-SALES MONITORING

5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.2.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL CELLULITE TREATMENT MARKET

5.3.1 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

5.3.2 IMPACT ON PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM CELLULITE

5.3.3 IMPACT ON DEMAND AND SUPPLY

5.3.4 IMPACT ON REGIONS

6 GLOBAL CELLULITE TREATMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT PROCEDURE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 NON-INVASIVE

6.3 TOPICAL

6.4 MINIMALLY INVASIVE

6.5 OTHERS

…TOC TO BE CONTINUED

