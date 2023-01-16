3D Cell Culture Market worth $2.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Growth by Type (Hydrogel, ECM, Hanging Drop, Bioreactor, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell, Toxicology, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Research, Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The global 3D cell culture market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Cell Culture Market"

204 - Tables

39 - Figures

230 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191072847

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 2.6 billion by 2027 CAGR 15.6% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Key players in this market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Avantor Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), 3D Biotek LLC (US), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Kirkstall Ltd (UK), MIMETAS BV (Netherlands), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Emulate Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations (UK), InSphero AG (Switzerland), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), TissUse GmbH (Germany), Synthecon Incorporated (US), Lena Biosciences (US), QGel SA (Switzerland), UAB Ferentis (Lithuania), Advanced BioMatrix Inc. (Part of BICO Group) (US) Key Market Opportunities Emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191072847

On the basis of type, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures, and magnetic & bioprinted 3D cell cultures. Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures accounted for the largest share of this market in 2021. The advantages offered by the scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity, the availability of attachment points, and support, have boosted the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Cancer & stem cell research accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing funding for cancer research from the government and the private sector are major factors favoring the growth of this application segment.

On the basis of end users, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, the cosmetics industry, and other end users. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for largest share of the 3D cell culture market in 2021. The presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, increase in the R&D spending, and the growing preference for alternative testing models over animal techniques are the factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=191072847

Geographical Growth Scenario:

On the basis of region, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are the key market drivers of the North American 3D cell culture market. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Key players in the 3D Cell Culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Avantor Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), 3D Biotek LLC. (US), Emulate Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations (UK), Synthecon Incorporated (US), and InSphero AG (Switzerland) and Among others

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

3D Bioprinting Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Cell Culture Market

Cell-based Assays Market

High Throughput Screening Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com