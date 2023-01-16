The Lebedieva Charity Fund sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces in 2022
Military equipment, additional equipment for soldiers and vehicles were purchasedKYIV, UKRAINE, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The charity fund of Aliona Lebedieva, who is the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, has sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defense forces in the regions:
“In total, in 2022, we handed over 5 vehicles for the needs of the army, including an ambulance car, for a total amount of about UAH 1 million, more than 1,000 plate carriers, 200 of which were with plates, for a total amount of more than UAH 2.5 million. During the year, we held many events on the basis of enterprises and were able to cover the needs of Territorial Defense forces in the regions for a total amount of over UAH 3 million”, - shared the director of the “Aurum” Charity Fund, Regina Popova.
Aliona Lebedieva’s charity fund “Aurum”, which was founded in 2017, was helping mostly the country’s medical institutions, but with the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, it transformed its activities to protect the population and assist the Armed Forces:
“We are buying military equipment, tactical wear, cars, etc. - in fact, everything necessary that helps to save the lives of our defenders, helps them to be more mobile and to free the occupied territories sooner”, - explained Regina Popova, - “In some of the last shipments, in addition to standard requests, we found and bought a specially designed solar station that allows our soldiers, no matter where they are, to charge batteries for drones, walkie-talkies, flashlights, mobile devices, as well as a generator and laptops.”
As it was mentioned earlier, according to the results of work in the war year of 2022, the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum paid taxes in the amount of about 162 million hryvnias and provided jobs for 925 employees.
Aurum Group’s main areas encompass wagon building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture.
