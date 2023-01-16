High Purity Aluminum Market Size to Reach USD 9.92 Billion at a CAGR of 20.7% by 2030 | Reports and Data
Pure aluminum's advantages, like its excellent corrosion resistance and low density, are key growth drivers for the worldwide high purity aluminium market.
The global high purity aluminum market size was USD 1.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high purity aluminum market size was USD 1.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
A rise in end-use industry investment in high-purity aluminium adoption due to the metal's diverse applications is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth. By using aluminium plating as a surface finishing choice to enhance and protect the surface of other structural metals and composites, the performance of the material in the end-use environment can be improved.
The intermetallic coating made from pure aluminium can be heat-treated to have a working temperature range of up to 900°C and strong wear and abrasion resistance. Pure aluminium is being used more frequently in a variety of everyday items, including window frames, power lines, cars, and culinary utensils. The aviation sector has a significant need for pure aluminium as well.
The Asia Pacific market was expected to contribute the biggest revenue share in 2021, according to regional study. Rising initiatives between numerous businesses and federal agencies are fueling industry expansion in this area. During the anticipated period, the North American market is anticipated to have rapid revenue expansion. It is anticipated that rising activity by several important organisations in this area will fuel market revenue development.
The LED bulbs, semiconductor substrates, li-ion batteries, optical lenses, bio-medical devices, and other segments make up the worldwide high purity aluminium market. In 2021, the semiconductor substrate market had the biggest revenue share. Aluminum, which can be uniformly deposited into any thickness, is the ideal material for semiconductor fabrication equipment in around 99% of all cases. In the interiors of chemical vapour deposition chambers, aluminium enhances performance and lengthens the life of critical semiconductor etching and deposition process components.
Novelis Inc., a Zurich-based company, unveiled Novelis HRC57S on March 22, 2022, a ground-breaking aluminium product with improved anodizing quality and more than 90% recycled material. The product is a superb option for aesthetic batch anodizing since it possesses outstanding bending and non-combustible properties not currently found in any other alloys. To ensure that gloss, colour, and corrosion resistance all meet the high-performance standards of the architectural industry, the new HRC57S alloy underwent a number of independent testing.
Companies profiled in the market report include Norsk Hydro ASA, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Baotou Aluminum (Group) Co. Huomei Hongjun Aluminium & Electricity Co Ltd, Hebei Pengda New Material Technology Co. Ltd, RusAL, Sumitomo Corporation, Shandong Fuyang Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Sasol, and Alpha HPA.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
4N
4N5
5N
5N5+
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Building & Construction
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Consume & General Products
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
LED Bulbs
Semiconductor Substrate
Li-ion Batteries
Optical Lenses
Bio-Medical Devices
Others
The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.
The High Purity Aluminum market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the High Purity Aluminum market.
The global High Purity Aluminum market is segmented into:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?
In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?
What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?
In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?
Who are the major players in the market?
What kind of strategic business plans have they made?
