WEST GUADALCANAL CONSTITUENCY MAJOR ROAD REHABILITATION TO COMMENCE SOON

Work to rehabilitate existing road networks within the West Guadalcanal Constituency (WGC) is on schedule and soon to begin after supporting machineries for the roadwork were secured in December 2022.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Chris Elvish Laubua said upgrading work will cover existing roads including Marasa to Mbambanakira road, Kusumba road and Naro to Lambi road.

“Road machines to support the contractor in the road rehabilitation has already been secured by the constituency. Our only delay is with the tender process and awarding of contract to a successful contractor and work should kick-off the ground,” he said.

He said road systems in the constituency has been in bad state for far too long but with the fresh leadership of Honourable Anthony Veke he is able to secure funds for the road improvement and for the construction of new roads in the constituency.

The government through MP Veke recognizes that WGC road infrastructures play an important economic role and its road system must be properly upgraded, sealed and maintained.

Speaking during the official handing over of machines for the road upgrade, Member of Parliament (MP) for WGC Honourable Veke who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) said infrastructures such as roads, wharfs and airports are essential enablers of economic development.

With that, he said that maintaining and upgrading of existing roads and the construction of new ones are amongst some of his top priorities to guarantee his rural people accessibility to and from markets.

“I have a plan and that plan must be fulfilled though not an easy one. One under the Happy and Decent Life goal is to support people in terms of access to and from markets. This is where supporting key infrastructures such as road is essential,” he said.

He said WGC have been blessed with abundant resources and just like other constituencies in the country continue to contribute to the country’s economy. However, he said with the deteriorating road condition, farmers and the public find it hard to get their produces to the market either locally or internationally.

“Our roads were in bad condition. Therefore, these machineries are purposely for road rehabilitation and construction of new roads in West Guadalcanal. It is a beginning for us and I will keep on working closely with you and resource owners to have roads throughout the constituency. These machines will support any contractor that will be awarded the construction work,” he said.

Hon. Veke thanked the national government and the Peoples Republic of China for the continuous support through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme within the Ministry of Rural Development that enabled the constituency to procure the machines.

The machines were purchased from Lee Kwok Kuen and includes a Grader, Excavator, Roller and two (2) 10-ton Dump truck.

The constituency also had a successful delivery of its CDF project materials as part of its ongoing support toward its housing scheme program in December 2022 to successful recipients. MRD will run separate stories on the project delivery.

Machines to support the rehabilitation work on West Guadalcanal Constituency roads.

– MRD Press