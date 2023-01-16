Reliq Health Signs 8 New Physician Clients in CA, NV and TX, adding more than 5,000 Patients to its iUGO Care Platform – Video on InvestmentPitch Media

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, continues to add multiple clients in the US to its iUGO Care platform.



Reliq has signed new contracts with three multi-physician clinics in North Texas and another five single physician practices providing care to patients in California and Nevada. These eight contracts are expected to add at least 5,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform over the next two quarters, at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month with a 75% gross margin. Onboarding of these new patients is expected to begin this month.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: “We are very pleased to be continuing to expand our presence in California, Nevada and Texas. Reliq continues to attract new clients through referrals from existing customers who have seen firsthand how effective the platform is at improving health outcomes, reducing hospitalizations and decreasing healthcare costs. The data we’ve collected from client deployments show that patients using iUGO Care have hospitalization rates that are over 80% lower than patients with the same chronic conditions who aren’t using iUGO Care. Hospitalizations are the primary cost driver for this patient population, so this is a very meaningful metric. Particularly during the current RSV-COVID-influenza “tripledemic,” keeping patients at home and out of hospital is critical to reducing the risk of infection with these highly contagious diseases, and to preventing the associated complications in high risk chronic disease patients.”

The company’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for both patients and families while reducing the cost of care delivery.

The platform provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.60. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com . Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com .

