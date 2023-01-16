/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Port Hawkesbury/
PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, and Brenda Chisholm Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury.
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 16, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
11:30 a.m. AST
|
|
|
Location:
|
Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre
|
|
606 Reeves St
|
|
Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia B9A 2R7
|
|
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c7176.html