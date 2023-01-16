Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Port Hawkesbury/

PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, and Brenda Chisholm Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury.

Date:

Monday, January 16, 2023


Time:

11:30 a.m. AST


Location:

Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

606 Reeves St

Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia B9A 2R7


