Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Conduent, Health Catalyst, RLDatix and Riskconnect

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global patient safety and risk management software market.

This report focuses on patient safety and risk management software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the patient safety and risk management software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global patient safety and risk management software market is expected to grow from $1.81 billion in 2021 to $2.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.40%. The patient safety and risk management software market is expected to reach $3.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.25%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the patient safety and risk management software market are Conduent, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Health Catalyst, Inc, RLDatix, Riskconnect, Inc, Clarity Group, Symplr, RiskQual Technologies, Smartgate Solutions Ltd, Prista Corporation, Ideagen plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, NAVEX Global Inc, and Wolters Kluwer N.V.

The patient safety and risk management software market consists sale of patient safety and risk management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used in risk management by analyzing and reporting medical issues that arise in healthcare institutions. This program is also used for reduction and prevention of such kind of errors. Patient safety concentrates on minimizing harm to patients whereas risk management prioritizes patient harm as well as other forms of hazards.

The main types of patient safety and risk management software are risk management and safety solutions, claims management solutions, and governance, risk and compliance solutions. The risk management and safety solutions are applied for risk management by analyzing and reporting medical issues that arise in healthcare institutions. Risk assessment and reduction are both included in safety risk management. The various types of deployment modes in patient safety and risk management software include private cloud and public cloud. They are adopted by hospitals, ambulatory care centers, long-term care centers, pharmacies, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the patient safety and risk management software market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the patient safety and risk management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing adoption of IT in healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the patient safety and risk management software market going forward.

The healthcare industry has benefited greatly from advances in information technology (IT). Electronic medical records are one example of a huge improvement that IT has given to hospitals (EMR). With the use of this technology, medical data can be compiled into a single database. Use of digital tools and teleconsultation is another recent advance in information technology (IT) in Healthcare.

Adopting different innovative technologies have emerged as a key trend in patient safety and risk management software market. Innovative technology is a term used to describe a technological or scientific process or product that is characterized in terms of production, research, and development.

The companies operating in the paitent safety and risk management software market are focusing on developing innovative products with latest technologies to increase customer reach and expand their business offerings.

For instance, In May 2022, Mindray, one of the leading global providers of medical devices and solutions has launched M-Connect IT Solution, helping optimize clinical workflow and ensure patient safety in hospitals.

The countries covered in the patient safety and risk management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $3.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Characteristics

3. Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Patient Safety And Risk Management Software

5. Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Risk Management And Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk And Compliance Solutions

6.2. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

6.3. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other End Users

7. Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lskcwk

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900