Electric Vehicle and Battery Research Bundle 2023: Access to 7 Detailed Reports - Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle and Battery Report Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the Electric Vehicle and Battery industry, with access to report updates for one year.

Choose any 7 studies for the Subscription:

Electric Vehicles, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Electric Busses and Trucks, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Electric Bicycles, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Solid State Battery Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Lithium ION Battery Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Electric Vehicle Chargers, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Silicon Carbide, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automotive Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automotive Collaborative Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Electric vehicles promise to dominate the transportation sector going forward. Solid state batteries are becoming feasible with manufacturing production lines.

The higher cost of gasoline in the US is making electric vehicle purchases attractive in the US and Europe. All auto companies are phasing out gasoline fueled vehicles. The increasing population in China and India coupled with favorable government regulations are driving those markets. Electric vehicles aim to lower carbon emissions from vehicles and promote the use of vehicles that do not pollute the air.

Solid-State Batteries represent next-generation automation of electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147.8% from 2022 to 2028. The rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Lower costs for solid state batteries are expected to propel market growth.

Electric Vehicles represent a primary market positioned to drive enormous economic growth worldwide. The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future, making electric vehicles more affordable than gas powered alternatives.

The integrated business model of EV, battery storage, and silicon carbide efficiency is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with electric vehicles in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells.

The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with electric vehicles in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells.

The rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Solid state batteries drive an immediate shift to electric vehicles. New solid-state batteries are allowing for up to three times the driving range.

These new battery chemistries and designs prevent overheating, are immune to catastrophic failure, and can be incorporated into the structure of a vehicle to improve strength, New chemistries are allowing more electrical capacity to be accomplished at a 30% lower cost compared to conventional batteries, thus bolstering prospects for widespread adoption of EVs.

In Japan, car-makers are rushing to commercialize solid-state batteries. Toyota, Nissan and Honda joined forces with Panasonic to work on solid-state batteries for electric cars. The consortium includes 23 firms in total. They aim to commercialize solid-state batteries in the early 2020s.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $810 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $466688 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 147.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Include:

Electric Vehicle

Electric Bus

Electric Bicycle

Solid-State Battery

Collaborative Robotics

Digitalization

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robots in Manufacturing

Collaborative Robot Tasks

Collaborative Robot Industrial

Mobile Industrial Robots

All-Solid-State Battery Cells

Micro Silicon Anode

Silicon Carbide

Example Table of Contents: Electric Cars (EVs): Market Shares, Market Strategy, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

1. ELECTRIC CARS MARKET DEFINITION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Move to Electric Vehicles

1.1.1 Market Leaders General Motors And Toyota Stumbling In Electric Vehicle Market

1.2 Urban Shift to Upgraded Mega Cities

1.2.1 Electric Vehicle Regional Markets

1.3 Battery

1.3.1 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion EV Battery Cathode Materials

1.3.2 Tesla Battery

1.3.3 Cobalt

1.4 EV Cost of Operation

1.4.1 EV Fuel Efficiency

1.4.2 Government Incentives for Electric Vehicles

1.4.3 Military Spending 0n Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2. ELECTRIC CARS MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Electric Cars Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Electric Cars Market Driving Forces

2.1.2 Motor Controller

2.1.3 Electric Engine

2.1.4 Other Components of an Electric Engine

2.1.5 EV Economies of Scale

2.2 Electric Cars Market Shares

2.2.1 Electric Car Market Participants

2.2.2 Electric Car Batteries

2.3 Electric Car Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Electric Vehicle Car Segment Market Forecasts, Small, Mid-Size, Luxury. And TaaS, Shipments

2.3.2 Trucks and Busses Electric Vehicle Market Forecasts

2.4 Electric Cars Regional Market Analysis

2.4.1 Cars and Light Truck, Trucks and Busses Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Segment Market Forecasts

2.4.2 Cars and Light Truck Electric Vehicle Regional Segment Market Forecasts

2.4.3 Electric Car Market Regional Segments, US, Europe, China, Japan, RoW

2.4.4 US

2.4.5 United States: Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.6 Canadian Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.7 Brazil: Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.8 Americas

2.4.9 Europe

2.4.10 European Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.11 Germany: Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.12 Scandinavia: Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.13 UK: Personal Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Units and Dollars

2.4.14 Personal Electric Automobile, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, France, 2022-2028

2.4.15 Personal Electric Automobile, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Spain, 2022-2028

2.4.16 Personal Electric Automobile, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Netherlands, 2022-2028

2.4.17 Chinese EV Market

2.4.18 China Positioned to Be An All Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

2.4.19 China EV Market Forecast

2.4.20 Japan

2.4.21 India

2.4.22 South Korea

2.4.23 Personal Electric Automobile, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars, Units and % Growth, South Korea

3. ELECTRIC CARS: PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 Electric Vehicles

3.1.1 Nations and Cities Globally Moving to Electric Vehicles

3.1.2 California Seeks to Ban Gas Burning Vehicles

3.1.3 Activity worldwide for Full Phase-Out of Diesel And Gasoline Engines

3.2 EV Battery Manufacturing

3.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Spending by Manufacturers

3.3.1 Transport as a Service (TaaS)

3.3.2 Charging Stations

4. ELECTRIC CARS, VEHICLES, RESEARCH, AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Chinese Electric Vehicles

4.2 Electric Car Features

4.3 Solid State Battery Technology

4.4 Battery Charging

4.4.1 Battery Technology Assisted by Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel

4.4.2 Battery Capacity of an EV

4.5 Power Supply Information Center

4.6 Lithium Ion Batteries

5. ELECTRIC CARS TRUCKS COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Aston Martin

5.2 BAIC

5.3 BYD

5.4 BMW

5.5 Chrysler

5.6 Dongfeng

5.7 Daimler

5.8 Energica Motor Company S.P.A.,

5.9 FAW Group

5.10 Ford

5.11 JLR

5.12 Geely

5.13 GM

5.14 Honda

5.15 NIO

5.16 Nissan

5.17 Panasonic

5.18 Porsche

5.19 SAIC Motor

5.20 Tesla

5.21 Thunder Power

5.22 Toyota

5.23 Volkswagen

5.24 Volvo

Companies Mentioned

24M

Alussa Energy

Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL)

Amprius Technologies Corporate

Apple

Aston Martin

Aurora

Autolib Red Car Solutions

BAIC

Barriers

BASF

Bettergy

BMW

Bollore

Bosch

BYD

California Energy Commission

Chrysler

Cymbet

Daimler

Dalhousie University

Dyson

Energica Motor Company S.P.A.

Enovate

FAW Group

Ford

FREYR A/S

Galp

Geely

General Motors Collaborating with LG

GM

Honda

Hyundai

Ilika

Innovation Co. Ltd.

Jiawei

JLR

Johnson Battery Technologies

Leasing Co

LG

Lishen

Mercedes-Benz

MIT

Mitsui Kinzoku

Mobis Energy

Mullen Automotive

Nissan

Northvolt

Panasonic

Pellion

PolyPlus

Porsche

ProLogium

QuantumScape

Saft

SAIC Motor

Sakti3

Samsung

Schneider Electric

SK Innovation

Sony

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SUNY

Tesla

Thermo Scientific

Toyota

University of California

University of Illinois

University of Texas

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbktlb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900