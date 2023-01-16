$13+ Billion Worldwide Electronic Design Automation Software Industry to 2031 - Rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) Coupled with Connected Devices is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic design automation software market.

This report focuses on electronic design automation software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electronic design automation software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global electronic design automation software market is expected to grow from $9.16 billion in 2021 to $9.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23%. The electronic design automation software market is expected to reach $13.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18%.

Major players in the electronic design automation software market are Aldec Inc., Altium Llc, Ansys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., Mentor, Silvaco Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Agnisys Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, EasyEDA, Zuken, ElectroMagneticWorks Inc., Eremex Ltd, Intercept Technology, Labcenter Electronics and Polyteda Cloud.

The electronic design automation software market consists of the sales of electronic design automation software solutions by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to software tools used in a workflow to design electronic systems such as semiconductors, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, processors and other types of complex electronics.

The purpose of electronic design automation software (EDAS) is to help engineers create and modify diagrams and layouts, including 2D and 3D models. These EDAS assists with stimulation, design, and verification to address the development of secure and high-quality products.

The main types of electronic design automation software are computer-aided engineering (CAE), IC physical design and verification, printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) and semiconductor intellectual property (SIP). The computer-aided engineering (CAE) is a computer software that improve products and resolve engineering problems.

It enables physical property tests and simulations to be performed without the need for a physical prototype. Electronic design automation software are used in microprocessors and controllers and memory management units and have application in communication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense and medical.

North America was the largest region in the electronic design automation software market in 2021. The regions covered in the electronic design automation software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the internet of things (IoT) coupled with connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the electronic device automation software market. The IoT brings automation to the processes, which reduces labor and operational cost, ultimately increasing the speed of the business's function. The objective of IoT is to build an ecosystem that connects everything through embedded sensors, software, and other technologies.

The IoT devices collect data and send it to the cloud gateway to get analyzed for future improvements and developments. For Instance, in July 2019, an article published by McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, underlines the increase in IoT use to about 25%. Additionally, the global number of IoT-connected devices is expected to increase to 43 billion by 2023, nearly threefold from 2018. Therefore, the growth of the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices is driving the EDAS market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic design automation software market. Major companies operating in the EDA software market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing technologies such as FinFet, AI, VR, IoT, and SoC to present new growth opportunities for EDA tools. For instance, in April 2021, Defacto Technologies, a France-based chip design software company, introduced SoC Compiler v9 tools in their EDA software offering, which automates the process of building IP, front-end SoC creation & integration, and getting RTL design collaterals ready for logic synthesis much quicker than before.

The countries covered in the electronic design automation software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $13.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

