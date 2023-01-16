Courier Services Market size to grow at USD 601.32 Bn by 2029 | Market is witnessing rapid growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Courier Services Market size was valued at USD 383.02 Bn. in 2021 and the total Graphene Battery revenue is expected to grow by 5.8 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 601.32 Bn.

Maximize Market Research is a leading consumer goods and services research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the " Courier Services Market ". The report includes key business insights, demand analysis, pricing analysis and competitive landscape. The report expects the market to grow from USD 383.02 billion in 2021 to USD 601.32 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.



Courier Services Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Courier Services Market provides valuable information for clients to make decisions regarding production and investment. Regional analysis is at all levels for a deeper understanding of the market dynamics by region. It offers insights such as market penetration, demand and consumer preferences in the region, growth drivers and market share dominance. The main offering of the report is the market size and growth rate of the Courier Services Market. For a segment-wise analysis of the Courier Services Market, it is divided into Service Type, Destination, End-User and Region to grasp a picture of the fastest-growing segment and the one that requires improvisation. This helps understand the current trends and consumer behaviour patterns and demand.

Demand analysis is conducted to get a deeper understanding of consumer preferences and factors affecting them which helps devise marketing, sales and pricing strategies. To understand the competitive landscape of the Courier Services Market, key competitors are listed according to various curated indicators of the growth of these companies. This includes the services offered, revenue generated, the financial status of the company, technical advancements adopted, brand awareness, mergers and acquisitions and joint alliances.

Data is collected using a mix of both primary and secondary research methods. Surveys, administering questionnaires offline and online, and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, company records, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Courier Services Market with market gaps and investment recommendations.

Courier Services Market Overview

Courier Services are quick and simple delivery services that offer pickup and delivery of goods and documents. The services work by charging customers a sum based on the weight of the parcel to be couriered. Courier services play a key role in logistics , especially which is witnessing growth on account of the rise of the e-commerce industry.

Courier Services Market Dynamics

A major factor contributing to the growth of the Courier Services Market is the massive growth of the e-commerce industry. This growth has resulted in an increased demand for the delivery of goods, especially faster one-day deliveries. Logistics services play a key role in the functioning of the e-commerce industry; improving their supply chain for faster and more efficient delivery of goods and services.

Change in the corporate structure for faster and cost-effective last-mile delivery services coupled with technological developments are also factors influencing the Courier Services Market growth over the forecast period. The use of GPS and other technologies like QR codes and location-based solutions are also being incorporated into the working of the Courier Services Market to ensure enhanced tracking of goods and timely delivery.

Courier Services Market Regional Insights

While North America and Europe made up 50 percent of the market, 45 percent of the growth was held by the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in the region is attributed to the growing rapidly growing population, rising disposable incomes and improvement in the standard of living. Another important factor influencing regional is the growth of the e-commerce industry and an increase in global commerce as a whole. Developing countries are witnessing growth in manufacturing industries along with the establishment of new multinational corporations in the region. Government policies supporting ease of business are developing a business-encouraging ecosystem . These factors are expected to drive the regional Courier Services Market growth over the forecast period.

Courier Services Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

B2B

B2C

C2C



By Destination:

Domestic

International

By End-Use:

Service

Wholesale & Retail Trade

Healthcare

Industrial & Manufacturing

Other



Courier Services Market Key Competitors include:

S.F. Express

Japan Post Holdings

ZTO Express

Poste Italiane

TFI International

Delhivery

International Distributions Services (Royal Mail)

Blue Dart Express

Österreichische Post

Bpost

Pitney Bowes

Gati

FedEx Corporation,

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd.,

Deutsche Post DHL Group,

United Parcel Service Inc.,

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd,

Qantas Courier Limited,

DB Schenker,

SG Holdings Co. Ltd,

PostNL NV,

Singapore Post Ltd.,

Nippon Express,

DSV AS.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Service Type, Destination, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

