Global High-Throughput Screening Market Size Value to Garner $36.84 Bn by 2030 at 7.82% CAGR: Zion Market Research
Global High-Throughput Screening Market Size worth USD 36.84 Billion by 2030 Growth Factors, Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape
Global High-Throughput Screening Market Size to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 7.82% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand, Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Throughput Screening Market By Product And Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software, And Services), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Label-Free, 2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, And Bioinformatics), By Application (Target Identification And Validation, Drug Discovery, Primary And Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, And Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Government Institutes, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
The global high-throughput screening market size was worth around USD 18.93 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow around USD 36.84 Billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate of (CAGR) of roughly 7.82% from 2022 to 2030.
High-throughput screening (HTS) is a procedure for undertaking scientific experimentation in the drug discovery & development process and is relevant to the areas of materials science, biology, and chemistry. With the help of data processing, robotics, sensitive detectors, and liquid handling devices, high-throughput screening facilitates researchers to rapidly initiate and manage millions of genetic, chemical, or pharmacological tests. These processes can efficiently help people to swiftly determine antibodies, active compounds, or genes that regulate specific biomolecular pathways. The intrinsic results achieved from these distinctive experiments derive the emerging points and basis for the necessary drug design & development process and also for comprehending the noninteraction or contribution of a particular location.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/high-throughput-screening-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The demand in the global high-throughput screening market is expected to surge due to an increase in the geriatric population in various countries around the globe, the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle among millennials, growing investment in healthcare, growth in research & development activities, persistent technological launches of advanced products that are abridged & automated, and increase in the prevalence of high-throughput screening for drug discovery & development procedures further drive the growth of the global high-throughput screening market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption and acceptance of pioneering high-throughput screening among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies around the world are augmenting the growth of the market.
Exponential growth in economies of emerging countries and expansion of rigorous research and development activities on toxicology stem cells is further predicted to offer remunerative opportunities for the prominent manufacturers of high-throughput screening products in the near future. However, the extortionate cost of high-throughput screening, unavailability of skilled professionals, and adverse apprehensions in assay development restrict the growth of the global market to an extent.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/high-throughput-screening-market
The global high-throughput screening market is segmented based on product and service, technology, application, end-user, and region.
Based on product and service, the global market is bifurcated into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, software, and services. The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The sizeable market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in investment in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, growing awareness and prevalence of government support towards various life science projects and research further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the global market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, contract research organizations, academic and government institutes, and others. The academic and government institutes segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is mainly due to an increase in awareness and knowledge about innovative technologies and drug discovery techniques in academic and government institutes. Besides, when drug development procedures take place, academic institutions are known for conducting validation research and target decision. This drives the growth of the segment.
Geographically, in the global high-throughput screening market, the North American market accounted for the highest share and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. This is mainly due to its increased awareness, rising government funding, entrenched and ever-growing healthcare industry, and seamless availability of advanced technologies due to technological awareness and innovation in the region. There has been a remarkable increase in R&D activities that drive the growth of the market in this region. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the need for novel treatments that in turn, augment the growth of the market in this region.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “High-Throughput Screening Market By Product And Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software, and Services), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Label-Free, 2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, and Bioinformatics), By Application (Target Identification and Validation, Drug Discovery, Primary and Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Institutes, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-throughput-screening-market
Recent Developments:
In November 2022, Particle Works, an innovative company that designs and manufactures innovative particle engineering platforms, announced the launch of its new pioneering platform called the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System. This creative platform favors high-throughput screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates and automation in the primal stages of drug development. The futuristic ALiS platform is based on microfluidic technology and provides a number of distinctive perks. One of the most prominent benefits is that the software of ALiS platform facilitates walk-away processing of up to 96 unique formulations in an average working day, originating from and bestowing upon covered 96 well plates.
In April 2022, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a California-based company, announced the launch of its gene-to-antibody production platform called the Twist High Throughput Antibody Production, which helps customers to turn candidate DNA sequences into purified antibodies for numerous screening applications and undertaking therapeutic discoveries.
The global high-throughput screening market is dominated by players such as:
Agilent Technologies Inc
Danaher Corporation
Perkinelmer Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Axxam S.P.A
Tecan Group Ltd
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Hamilton Company
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Merck KGaA
Corning Incorporated
BioTek Instruments Inc.
Aurora Biomed Inc.
General Electric
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Luminex Corporation
AstraZeneca
The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Target Identification and Validation
Drug Discovery
Primary and Secondary Screening
Toxicology Assessment
By Technology
Cell-Based Assays
Lab-On-A-Chip
Label-Free
2D Cell Culture
3D Cell Culture
Bioinformatics
Request Customized Copy Of Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1189
By Product and Service
Reagents & Assay Kits,
Instruments,
Consumables & Accessories
Software
Services
By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
Contract Research Organizations
Academic and Government Institutes
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the global high-throughput screening market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the global high-throughput screening market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably towards the high-throughput screening market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the global high-throughput screening market?
Why Choose Zion Market Research?
Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
Prompt and efficient customer service
Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts
Seamless delivery of tailor-made market research reports
Explore Related Reports:
Global Surgical Imaging Market -
http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610898303/global-surgical-imaging-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-5-by-2030-zion-market-research
Global Surgical Imaging Market Size -
https://www.openpr.com/news/2880480/global-surgical-imaging-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-5
Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market -
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-automated-endoscope-reprocessors-market
Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market-
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/611126548/global-assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market-size-revenue-to-hit-nearly-13-2-billion-by-2030-zmr-report
Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Size
https://www.openpr.com/news/2882839/global-assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market
Global Blood Plasma Market Expected To Register 9.9% CAGR During The Forecast Period
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/blood-plasma-market
Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Projected To Grow And Reach Over USD 22.3 Billion By 2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/healthcare-cybersecurity-market
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market To Grow Swiftly At 11.4% CAGR By The End Of 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/healthcare-data-interoperability-market
Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Projected To Augment And Reach Over USD 2.8 Billion During 2019–2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/medical-specialty-bags-market
Global Human Identification Market Projected To Expand At Around 10.23% CAGR During 2019–2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/human-identification-market
Global Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market Predicted To Augment And Reach Over USD 13.1 Billion By The End Of 2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/crohns-disease-market
Global Home Healthcare Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 839.0 Billion By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-home-healthcare-market
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other