Africa House 2023 Annual Meeting in Davos Brings Together Global VIPs to Discuss Inclusive Prosperity

A Who's Who of Global VIPs in Attendance - From Celebrities and Royalty to Heads of State, This Year's Africa House Event is Full of Changemakers

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa House, the premier platform for Africa's engagement at the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting in Davos, announces its conference program for the upcoming meeting, which will take place from January 18-19th, 2023.The conference will feature a diverse range of panel discussions and keynote speeches, with a focus on highlighting the importance of Africa in global affairs, and its potential for inclusive prosperity.A must-see is the African Pioneers Breakfast with Africa House Co-Chair, will.i.am who is recognized for his work as a futurist and innovation advisor with global brands, as well as with his own tech ventures. This session will showcase the stories and insights of some of Africa's most innovative and dynamic pioneers. It will provide a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the continent today.One of the most highly-anticipated sessions of the conference is the presidential discussion with none other than the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi. The event, which will be moderated by Africa House Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Prof. Landry Signé, promises to be a highlight of the year as it brings together two powerful voices in the African political landscape. President Tshisekedi will share his insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Prof. Signé will provide expert analysis on the issues at hand. The discussion will be a unique opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the political and economic situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and to engage in a dynamic conversation with two changemakers from the continent.The Trade Panel, hosted by the AfCFTA Secretary General H.E. Wamkele Mene, will delve deeper into the AfCFTA and explore how far it has come and what the future potential of the continent is. In addition to these thought-provoking discussions, attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from H.E. Princess Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani, Chief Business Officer, Qatar Financial Centre.A Health is Wealth Panel, Co-Chaired by Choose Healthy Life Founder, Debra Fraser-Howze, and a special address by Rev. Al Sharpton will take place, where experts will discuss how Africa and global policy makers can achieve health equity on the continent in a post-pandemic world.The Tech Panel session, Co-Chaired by Acha Leke, the Chairman of McKinsey & Co. Africa, will provide a snapshot of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on the continent. The panel will discuss the latest trends and innovations that are addressing the most pressing challenges and disrupting the status quo. The panel will feature experts in the field of technology and innovation, and will provide valuable insights on the opportunities and challenges that Africa faces in the 4IR era. This session will be a must-attend for anyone interested in understanding the role of technology in shaping the future of Africa."We are excited to once again provide a platform for Africa's engagement at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting," said Nima Elmi, CEO Africa House. "Our conference program will showcase some of the most important and pressing issues facing the continent and will provide a unique perspective on Africa's role in global affairs. We look forward to welcoming attendees from around the world to Davos for this important event."The conference will conclude with an Africa House Reception, on Thursday, January 19th, providing a perfect platform for networking and celebrating the African continent's achievement.About Africa HouseAfrica House is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government attending Davos. Africa House is powered by The Giving Back Fund as a non-profit project and supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined 100+ years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.For more information on the conference program, please visit our website at www.myafricahouse.com . Africa House extends an exclusive invitation to a select group of leaders from various industries and sectors to join the project for an insightful and thought-provoking event.If you are in Davos and would like to attend one of Africa House’s open events, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/africa-house-davos-2023-tickets-513891281657 Media Contact:Hyatt Antognini-AminChief Creative Officer (CCO)Africa Housecontact@myafricahouse.com