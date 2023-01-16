Tubular Membranes Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Growing demand from key-use industries and Increasing regulations on waste water discharge has led to the raise in demand for Tubular Membranes MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tubular Membranes Market size is expected to be valued at $1.3 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the tubular membranes industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. With the increasing regulations on wastewater discharge from industries across the world, the demand for tubular membranes is also increasing rapidly. The growing emphasis on reducing capital and operating costs of zero liquid discharge systems with the use of membranes is also a major driver of the tubular membranes market. These membranes have metal organic frameworks, which enhances the porousness of the membrane and also is extremely foulant resistant, which is one of the significant factor which is hugely driving the tubular membranes market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Tubular Membranes Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific market is expected to hold the the largest share in the tubular membranes market, owing to the rising industrialisation and related environmental concerns in countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries.
2. The growth of tubular membranes can be credited to the growing emphasis on reducing operating costs of zero liquid systems using membranes.
3. The increase in demand for tubular membranes is also due to the increase in regulations of wastewater discharge from various industries across the globe.
4. Furthermore, the growth of tubular membranes market is also driven by the demand from thermal sector, which has been in the the rise in the recent days.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polysulphone segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the tubular membranes market in the year 2020. The main reason behind this being polysulphone allows easy manufacturing of membranes, with reproducible properties. Polysulphone are polymers of intrinsic microporosity, which is highly contorted and rigid macromolecular structures, that helps in facilitating space-efficient packing.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of around 40% in the tubular membranes market in the year 2020. The APAC region leads on the basis of the complete installed capacity of coal power industries with China and India leading the worldwide front in the segment. This can be attributed to the fast industrialization and expansion in the region boosting the requirement for water treatment. The rapid increase in the energy and power industry in countries like China and India has accelerated the growth of tubular membranes in the APAC region.
3. The Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment held the largest share of approximately 30% in the tubular membranes market in the year 2020. The main reason being, reverse osmosis forms a significant part of zero liquid system. The high industry size of the reverse osmosis sector is owing to its significance in decreasing the operating expenditure of zero liquid systems.
4. Energy and power industry held the largest share in the tubular membranes market in the year 2020. The energy & power industry is further driven by the increase in demand for power needed to cater to the rising business across various industries. The energy & power industry is one of the biggest water-consuming segments in all the present industries.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Tubular Membranes Industry are -
1. Pentair,
2. Porex Filtration Group,
3. Berghof Membranes Technology,
4. Hyflux,
5. MICRODYN-NADIR,
