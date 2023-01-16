Activated Alumina Market Size to Boost US$1.4 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.9% - IndustryARC
Growing Emphasis on Environmental Cleanup Demand for Activated Alumina MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Activated Alumina Market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Activated alumina is a porous, solid form of aluminum oxide. Activated alumina is widely used as a desiccant. It is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production. It is also used in the Claus process, a desulfurizing treatment for natural gas. Activated alumina finds use in water purification in industrial applications, municipal water treatment facilities and for home use. It is excellent at removing fluoride from drinking water and also lead, arsenic and other contaminants. Fluoride is generally beneficial for dental health at levels up to 1.5 ppm. However, higher levels have been linked to fluorosis. Activated alumina is recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an effective means of removing fluoride. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Activated Alumina Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Activated Alumina Market on account of the increasing water treatment activities along with the oil and gas industry in the region. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), consumption of natural gas in India is expected to grow by 25 billion cubic meters (bcm).
2. The growing emphasis on the clean-up of toxic sites drives the growth of the Activated Alumina Market size over the forecast period.
3. The major opportunity for this market is the shift towards alternative energy as activated alumina is used in the purification of lithium as well as in natural gas.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The adsorbent segment held a dominant Activated Alumina Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Activated alumina is a high-surface-area, highly porous form of aluminum oxide.
2. The Asia-Pacific region held the dominant Activated Alumina Market share of more than 44% in 2021 owing to the oil and gas industry as well as the increase in water treatment activities in the region. Natural gas is considered to be the fastest-growing source of domestic energy production.
3. The water treatment segment held a dominant Activated Alumina Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Good water quality is crucial for human health and the ecosystem. Water supply must be carefully managed to ensure its safety.
4. Chemical spills are the uncontrolled release of a hazardous chemical, either as a solid, liquid or gas. Spills can kill wildlife, destroy habitat and contaminate waterbodies. Sites, where toxic spills take place, need to be carefully managed through containment or cleanup to prevent hazardous materials from damaging ecological systems.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Activated Alumina Industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Honeywell International Inc
3. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
4. Evonik Industries
5. Sorbead India
