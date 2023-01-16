Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 1,533.08 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,533.08 million by 2030.

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,533.08 million by 2030.

Market Definition

Cryo-electron microscopy is a technique that uses electron microscopy to image frozen-hydrated samples at cryogenic temperatures. Specimens can be studied in their natural state without using colors or fixatives, allowing for the study of appropriate viruses, cellular structures, and protein diversity at molecular resolution.

A computer is then used to process and calculate a large number of 2D (two‐dimensional) images, and reconstruct the 3D (three‐dimensional) structure of the biomacromolecule. 3D reconstruction is used to deduce 3D structure from 2D images. Thus cryo‐EM has made great achievements in the determination of macromolecular structure, especially the structures of supramolecular systems. The breakthrough of this technology has led to a revolution in structural biology.

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to grow in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of advanced services. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in R&D activity for launching novel services in the market. The increasing research in the development of nanotechnology is further boosting market growth. However, the high cost of the electron microscopy setup might hamper the growth of the global cryo-electron microscopy market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Olympus Corporation,

OPTIKA,

Helmut Hund Gmbh,

Labindia Instruments,

JEOL Ltd.,

Leica Microsystems,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

KEYENCE CORPORATION.,

ZEISS International,

Molecular Devices, LLC.,

Nikon Instruments Inc.,

Intertek Group plc,

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics,

Lasertec Corporation,

Thorlabs, Inc.,

Oxford Instruments,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,

NanoFocus AG,

HORIBA, Ltd.,

Labomed, Inc.,

Creative Biostructure,

Gatan, Inc.,

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation among others.

Recent Development

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, introduced the Thermo Scientific Glacios 2 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (Cryo-TEM), a powerful microscope with new automation and high-resolution imaging capabilities designed to help cryo-Electron Microscopy (cryo-EM) researchers of varying experience levels accelerate structure-based drug discovery. This advanced, fast, and cost-efficient method for drug design may enable customers to accelerate the pace of research for debilitating disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases, as well as research for cancer and gene mutations. This has helped the company to increase its global presence in the market.

In June 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the launch of the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System, a high-end scanning probe microscope (AFM*1/SPM*2) equipped with a newly developed high-sensitivity optical head that improves sensitivity when measuring physical properties and enables measurement at atomic and molecular scales. This has helped the company to increase its global presence.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cryo-electron microscopy Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

RISING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries has increased. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative to accelerate healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their treatment facilities for various diseases, which has been highly prevalent in recent years.

Growing healthcare expenditure is also beneficial for further economic and healthcare sector growth. It is primarily fruitful as it significantly affects the development of better and more advanced therapeutic options with various drugs and other treatment products. Thereby surge in healthcare expenditure is a greater opportunity for the market.

Increasing rates of various types of disease and their severity are widely seen among people globally. The dramatic rise in research quality and increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives the market players take. They are taking initiatives such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and is expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES BY MARKET PLAYERS

Increasing rates of various types of disease and their severity are widely seen among people globally. The dramatic rise in research quality and increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives the market players take. They are taking initiatives such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and is expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market.

These strategic product launches, acquisitions, and mergers done by major companies in the electron microscopy market have opened up opportunities for companies in various regions. This strategy allows the companies to strengthen their footprints in the market. Therefore, it is projected that strategic initiative is the golden opportunity for the market players to accelerate their revenue growth in the market.

Drivers

RISING TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN MICROSCOPY

Digitization, live-cell imaging, super-resolution, and high throughput techniques are examples of technological developments in microscopy. These developments aid in cutting back on product and testing expenses. Expansion microscopes, Scanning Helium Microscopes (SHeM), multi-view microscopes, and integrated microscopy processes are recent advancements in microscope technology.

The most recent development in the market for sample preparation and electron microscopy is digital microscopy. Digital imaging provides superior image resolution and precision, which results in fewer distorted images and better sample viewing. The development of entire slide scanning devices has expedited the use of digital microscopy. These systems provide detailed specimen visualization using 2D and 3D images for application in research and development, forensics, quality assurance, and failure analysis.

Therefore, various technological advancements in the field of microscopy include developments in AI, automation, and continuous improvements in super-resolution microscopy. The manufacturers are continuously adding inputs to improve AI and automation of their microscopes, allowing for faster imaging and less sample prep. New capabilities are expected to drive the global cryo-electron microscopy market growth.

RAPID DEVELOPMENTS OF NANOTECHNOLOGY

Many disciplines, including health, the space program, the manufacture of fabrics, food, fuel cells, solar cells, and water purification, have benefited from nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the subject of several research and development projects, which is seen to be one of the factors promoting the expansion of this market.

Critical Insights Related to the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Scope

Product Type

Hardware

Software

Method Type

Electron Crystallography

Single Particle Analysis

Cryo-Electron Tomography

Nano Formulations

Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations (LNFS)

Metal Oxide Formulations

Metal Formulations

Technology

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Microscopy

Mounting Technique

Surface Mounting

Edge Mounting

Film Emulsion Mounting

Rivet Mounting

Application

Biological Science

Material Science

Nanotechnology

Lifesciences

Medical

Semiconductor

End User

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Forensic and Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third-Party Distribution

Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, method type, nano formulations, technology, mounting technique, application, end-user, and distribution channel, as referenced above.

Some countries covered in the cryo-electron microscopy market report are the U.S., Canada, France, U.K., Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. in the North American region is expected to dominate due to the rising technological advancements in microscopy, and growing R&D investments and the launch of new products are boosting the market growth. France is expected to dominate due to the use of cryo-electron microscopy for biological studies in research institutes. The increasing usage of cryo-electron microscopes leads to the highest market in China due to the presence of various research institutes and therapeutic studies.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Product Type Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Method Type Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Nano Formulations Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Technology Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Mounting Technique Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By End User Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Application Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, By Region Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

