At 21.7 % CAGR, Polymer Nanocomposites Market Size Worth USD 16.1 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Growing Consumption of Polymer Nanocomposites for Electronics and Semiconductor Devices is estimated to grow the demand for Polymer Nanocomposites MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polymer Nanocomposites Market size is forecast to reach $16.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and others as they provide outstanding barrier properties, heat resistance, and thermal stability. The electrospinning process produce polymer nanocomposites that increase the efficiency of the engine which leads to low fuel consumption, reduction in the emission of CO2, and reduced weight of automotive parts. Also, bio-hybrid polymer nanofibers are also produced by the same electrospinning techniques which are used in the electronic applications. Polymer nanocomposites are used for both interior and exterior applications owing to their high load-bearing characteristics. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Polymer Nanocomposites Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polymer nanocomposites market owing to increasing demand from automotive, packaging, electronics, and other industry in Asian countries.
2. Growing consumption of polymer nanocomposites is estimated to grow the market as they offer excellent properties such as electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, thermal stability, and other characteristics.
3. Additionally, electrospinning is the most useful technique to manufacture polymer in the nanoscale and bio-hybrid polymer nanofibers which are used in filtration, sensors, and other applications.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Carbon nanotube fiber type held the largest share for the global polymer nanocomposites market in 2020. Carbon nanotubes offer excellent transparency, high durability, electrical & thermal properties, and others, thus; it is widely used in drug delivery and biomedical tissue engineering. Additionally, carbon nanotube displays enormous potential for wearable electronic applications.
2. Asia Pacific dominated the global polymer nanocomposites market in 2020 with 30%, due to increasing demand from various end-use industries in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. Polymer nanocomposites offer excellent durability, suitable for harsh environments, fire-resistant, thermal stable, superior elasticity, easy to access, and others.
3. Automotive sector dominated the global polymer nanocomposites market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during 2021-2026 as polymer nanocomposites are used for body panels, bumpers, racing cars, and doors. Thus, owing to their high load bearing characteristic despite their less weight, these polymer nanocomposites are widely used in the automotive sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Polymer Nanocomposites Industry are -
1. Arkema,
2. RTP Company,
3. Nanocyl SA,
4. Unitika Ltd,
5. Evonik Industries,
