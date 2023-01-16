Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,055 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Malacañang's latest pronouncements regarding onion importation

PHILIPPINES, January 16 - Press Release
January 16, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Malacañang's latest pronouncements regarding onion importation

I hope that Malacanang's announcement that the importation of onion products into the country will be "calibrated" is a firm policy commitment and not an empty promise, for the sake of our farmers and their livelihood.

Importation should not be government's answer whenever prices of onions, sugar, eggs or other products increase. If left unchecked, importation is a double-edged sword which can slash the already meager earnings of our local farmers and other agricultural workers.

This is why I continue to urge the Marcos administration to adopt a two-step policy of 1) importing only half of the 21,060 metric tons of onion authorized by the president and 2) waiting for the results of local onion harvests and checking if such local produce will sufficiently meet the nation's demand.

I also call on the Department of Agriculture to follow President Marcos' earlier acknowledgment of the need to expand support for onion growers by bolstering government assistance for irrigation, and co-financing cold storage facilities, among other key areas for improvement.

As mentioned by DA officials themselves, better access to irrigation will allow onion growers to plant even during traditional "off-seasons," and cold storage facilities will enable onion stocks harvested from February to April to last all the way to the second semester of 2023. These reforms are needed so that high onion prices will soon be a thing of the past, and not a yearlong trigger for tears for Pinoys.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Malacañang's latest pronouncements regarding onion importation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.