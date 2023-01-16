Tolentino: Ginebra's Brownlee takes oath of allegiance following grant of citizenship

Ginebra's Brownlee takes oath of allegiance following grant of citizenship

MANILA - Barangay Ginebra San Miguel resident import Justin Donta Brownlee on Monday took his oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines following the recent enactment of Republic Act No. 11937, the law granting the 6-foot-6 swingman, Filipino citizenship.

Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and principal sponsor of RA 11937 in the upper house facilitated Mr. Brownlee's oath of allegiance during a simple ceremony held inside the Senate building in Pasay City.

Following this oath, Brownlee would just need to secure a certificate of naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration in order to fully enjoy his rights as a Filipino citizen.

Senator Tolentino, in his speech during the third and final reading of the bill in the Senate, praised Brownlee saying: "Malugod ko pong binabati ngayon si Ginoong Justin Donta Brownlee sa panibagong yugto ng kaniyang buhay bilang isang ganap na Pilipino. Nawa'y iyong isabuhay ang pagka-Pilipino sa isip, sa salita, at sa gawa. Mabuhay ka Justin!"

Upon becoming a naturalized Filipino citizen, Brownlee would now be eligible to join the Philippine's national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, and begin the process of qualifying for international events under the nation's banner, particularly the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February at the Philippine Arena.

Brownlee would also be expected to join the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this coming May.

Brownlee was born in Georgia, United States, and initially joined the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as a replacement import. Brownlee's PBA career has seen him rack up an exceptional career with averages of 29.29 points, 10.57 rebounds, and 7.43 assists per game.

He is a three-time 'PBA Best Import' awardee and has led the Ginebra Gin Kings to five PBA championships.

"To say that Mr. Brownlee is an exceptional basketball player is an understatement. He will surely reinforce the Gilas team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers next year," Tolentino said.

Brownlee will be joining Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame in the Gilas Pilipinas "pool" of naturalized players.

Matapos manumpa, Brownlee isa ng ganap na Pinoy

MANILA, Philippines - Isa ng ganap na Pinoy si Barangay Ginebra San Miguel resident import Justin Brownlee matapos itong manumpa ng katapatan sa Republika ng Pilipinas nitong Lunes sa loob ng gusali ng Senado, Lungsod ng Pasay.

Pinangunahan ni Senador Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino ang panunumpa ng katapatan ni G. Brownlee, na ginawaran ng Filipino citizenship kamakailan ng Kongreso sa pamamagitan ng Republic Act No. 11937, na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. nito lamang ika-12 ng Enero.

Si Tolentino na chairman ng Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights at pangunahing nag-isponsor ng RA 11937 sa Mataas na Kapulungan ng Kongreso ang nanguna sa pagsulong na maging isang ganap na Pinoy ang 6-foot-6 swingman na tubong Georgia sa Estados Unidos.

Kasunod ng panunumpa na ito, kakailanganin lamang ni Brownlee na makakuha ng certificate of naturalization mula sa Bureau of Immigration upang lubos na matamasa ang kanyang pagkamamamayang Pilipino.

Sa talumpati ni Tolentino, sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng panukalang batas sa senado, nagbigay ang Senador ng kaniyang pagbati kay Brownlee.

Aniya, "Malugod ko pong binabati ngayon si Ginoong Justin Donta Brownlee sa panibagong yugto ng ating buhay bilang isang ganap na Pilipino. Nawa'y iyong isabuhay ang pagka-Pilipino sa isip, sa salita, at sa gawa. Mabuhay ka Justin!"

Sa pagiging naturalized Filipino citizen, magiging kuwalipikado na ngayon si Brownlee na sumali sa national basketball team ng bansa, ang Gilas Pilipinas, at simulan ang proseso ng pagiging kwalipikado para sa mga internasyonal na kompetisyon sa ilalim ng bandila ng bansa, partikular sa International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup Asian Qualifiers na gaganapin sa Pebrero sa Philippine Arena. Inaasahan din na makakasama si Brownlee sa Southeast Asian Games sa Cambodia sa darating na Mayo.

Si Brownlee ay ipinanganak sa Georgia, Estados Unidos, at unang sumali sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) bilang kapalit na manlalarong import. Si Brownlee ay may pambihirang PBA career na nagpapakita ng average na 29.29 points, 10.57 rebounds, at 7.43 assist bawat laro. Dagdag dito, tatlong beses na siyang ginawaran ng 'PBA Best Import Award' at naging five-time PBA champion sa Gin Kings.

"To say that Mr. Brownlee is an exceptional basketball player is an understatement. He will surely reinforce the Gilas team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers next year", wika ni Tolentino.

Makakasama ni Brownlee sina Jordan Clarkson at Ange Kouame sa Gilas Pilipinas "pool" ng mga naturalized players.