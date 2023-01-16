Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per tbrc's vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market forecast, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is due to the growing prevalence of cancer and macular degeneration diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market share. Major players in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market include Pfizer, Amgen, Roche, Xbrane Biopharma AB, Genentech Inc.,

Key players operating in the industry are undergoing various collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio by developing new products. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Allergan, Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on eye care. This acquisition establishes a biopharma firm with leadership roles in vital therapeutic areas such as hematologic oncology, immunology, Allergan Aesthetics, and neuroscience. Furthermore, in January 2020, Exonate, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson for the development of a new eye drop for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Exonerate developed small molecules that inhibit the production of pro-angiogenic vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) through the selective inhibition of serine/threonine-protein kinase (SRPK1)-mediated VEGF splicing.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Segments

• By Drugs Type: Avastin, Tecentriq, Cometriq, Eylea, Other Drug Types

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

• By Application: Oncology, Ophthalmology, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A VEGF inhibitor is an inhibitor that prevents planned cell death by acting as an anti-apoptotic factor for hematopoietic cells. VEGF increases vascular permeability, which may make it easier for tumours to spread via the bloodstream and receive more oxygen and nutrients.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

