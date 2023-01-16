Automotive Fabric Market Size to Boost USD 39.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9% - IndustryARC
Growing Demand for E-Vehicles resulting in a positive growth of the Automotive Fabric MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Automotive Fabric Market size is estimated to reach US$39.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Automotive Fabrics such as polyester, leather, vinyl and nylon are used in automotive applications including seats, carpets, headliners, hood liners and others. High-performance features provided by automotive fabric such as comfort, safety, decoration and moisture retention ability are significantly influencing the automotive fabric market. Factors such as growing demand for e-vehicles, growing investment in automotive sectors and an increase in production of heavy commercial vehicles are driving the automotive fabric industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Fabric Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Fabric market owing to the growing production of passenger as well as commercial vehicles in the region which is significantly influencing the demand for Automotive Fabric in the region.
2. Bolstering growth in transportation and logistics services has boosted the demand for heavy commercial trucks resulting in an increase in the production of such vehicles. Thus, this would create more usage of Automotive Fabric in such vehicles, thereby positively impacting the Automotive Fabric industry outlook.
3. Growing demand for e-vehicles to tackle pollution issues has increased the production of such vehicles, resulting in more usage of Automotive Fabrics for seats, belts, airbags and door liner applications in e-vehicles.
4. An increase in the price of crude oil would affect the demand and usage of certain Automotive Fabrics such as polyester, nylon and vinyl. It would negatively impact the Automotive Fabric market size during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The polyester fabric held the largest share in the Automotive Fabric market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyester fabric, in comparison to other automotive fabrics such as nylon, vinyl and leather, is more resilient, elastic, cost-effective and has higher abrasion and UV resistance
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 55.5% in the Automotive Fabric market in 2021. The region is considered the manufacturing hub for the automotive industry in the world. Growing investments and adoption of technological upgradation in the automotive sector, along with rapid urbanization in the region, have resulted in a significant increase in the demand for new cars. This has fueled the demand for automotive fabric in Asia-Pacific.
3. The passenger vehicle held the largest share in the Automotive Fabric market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Automotive fabrics such as polyester, nylon and leather have high applicability in interiors of passenger vehicles for door liners, seats, carpets and ceiling covering. The growing trend of personal mobility and rising demand for comfort and safety is driving the demand for passenger vehicles, increasing their production.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Automotive Fabric Industry are -
1. Acme Mills Company
2. Heathcoat Fabric Ltd.
3. Lear Corporation
4. Toyota Boshoku Corporation
5. Seiren Co. Ltd.
