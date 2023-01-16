Synthetic Sweeteners Market Size Expected To Reach $75 Billion By 2027

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the synthetic sweeteners market. As per TBRC’s synthetic sweeteners market forecast, the synthetic sweeteners market size is predicted to reach a value of $74.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the synthetic sweeteners market is due to rising health awareness among global consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest synthetic sweeteners market share. Major players in the synthetic sweeteners market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc.,

Trending Synthetic Sweeteners Market Trend

Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used as applications in the food industry. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavities. Growing concerns about cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Additionally, declining production and rising sugar prices worldwide are also encouraging the use of sucralose-based sweeteners. These sweeteners are the major substitutes for sugar in carbonated beverages, juices, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods. For instance, in the U.S., PepsiCo is using sucralose-based sweeteners by replacing aspartame in diet Pepsi.

Synthetic Sweeteners Market Segments

•By Product Type: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame, Other Product Types

•By Application: Bakery, Dairy, Confectionery, Beverages, Soups, Sauces and Dressings, Other Applications

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global synthetic sweeteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic sweeteners are chemically-processed substances that are used in place of sweeteners with sugar (sucrose) or sugar alcohols. Synthetic sweeteners are used as applications in weight loss assistance, dental care, and diets for patients with diabetes mellitus and reactive glycemia.

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on synthetic sweeteners global market size, drivers and trends, synthetic sweeteners global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and synthetic sweeteners global market growth across geographies. The synthetic sweeteners global market forecast helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC