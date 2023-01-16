Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Expected To Reach $11.55 Billion By 2027

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmaceutical excipients market. As per TBRC’s pharmaceutical excipients market forecast, the pharmaceutical excipients market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.55 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market is due to the global surge in the sale of generic drugs. North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmaceutical excipients market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical excipients market include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Croda International PLC.,

Trending Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Trend

The increase in research and development in pharmaceutical formulation to enhance the production process and product quality by using multi-functional excipients is a trend shaping the market. Excipients play a significant role in helping pharmaceutical manufacturers better support patients by increasing compliance and treatment effectiveness. For instance, Evonik’s newly launched EUDRAGIT FS 100 is a solid version of the existing EUDRAGIT FS 30 D. This new multi-functional version allows pharmaceutical companies to use the polymer in many new applications, such as hot-melt extrusion, solvent spray-drying, and solvent coating, which was impossible to achieve in past decades where only the aqueous version was available.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segments

• By Functionality: Fillers And Diluents, Suspending And Viscosity Agents, Coating Agents, Binders, Flavouring Agents And Sweetners, Disintegrants, Colorants, Lubricants And Glidants, Other Functionalities

• By Type Of Formulation: Oral Fromulation, Topical Formulation, Parental Formulation

• By Product: Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals

• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical excipients refer to components of a drug delivery system that are not active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) but have undergone acceptable safety evaluation. Excipients, which are not active themselves, allow the drug ingredient to be administered to the patient in the proper form and support the mode and site of action.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pharmaceutical excipients global market size, drivers and trends, pharmaceutical excipients global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and pharmaceutical excipients market growth across geographies.

