With 8.7% CAGR, Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Size to Reach 1354 Million by 2030 - Zion Market Research

Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, And Others), By Composition (Organic Pigments And Inorganic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect & Special Purpose Products, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
The global cosmetic pigments market size was worth around USD 650 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1354 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.
A colored substance that is insoluble in water or almost insoluble in water is referred to as a pigment. Conversely, dyes typically become soluble at some point during their use. In contrast to dyes, which are typically organic substances, pigments are inorganic substances. Lapis lazuli, ochre, and charcoal are a few examples of ancient and modern pigments. Cosmetic pigments add a variety of colors, textures, and looks to cosmetic products. Cosmetic pigments come in a variety of hues, as well as white pigments, metallic tones, and other substances. They are used to create personal care items like skincare, nail polish, hair color, and lip care.
The market for cosmetic pigments is predicted to rise as a result of the rapidly evolving cosmetic trends and the rising adoption of international styles and trends. Due to the always-expanding demand for cosmetics such as foundation, face powder, lipsticks, eye shadow palettes, and lip stains, the industry is predicted to grow dramatically. Future demand for global cosmetic pigments market is projected to rise as a result of rising acceptance of global trends and consumers stepping outside of their comfort zones to experiment with colorful cosmetics.
In addition, growth in the demand for color cosmetics like nail paint, eyeshadow, eyeliners, hair colors, and others has been brought on by the rise in discretionary spending in both developed and developing countries, particularly among women workers. The market's expansion may be further bolstered by alliances and joint ventures between the leading companies, including Koel Colors, Eckart, Sun Chemicals, and others. However, the stringent regulation associated with cosmetic pigments acts as a major restraining factor for the market growth during the forecast period.
The global cosmetic pigments market is segmented based on the type, composition, application, and region.
Based on the composition, the market is segmented into organic pigments and inorganic pigments. The organic pigments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organic cosmetic pigments, which are composed of carbon molecules, are utilized in the toning, priming, mica, and lake color markets. Metallic salt and soluble dye are precipitated to create the colors found in lakes. The product is extremely adaptable and stable. Organic pigments are superior to synthetic pigments in terms of quality, certification, and brightness. The increased awareness of the advantages of utilizing organic goods will drive the predicted rapid expansion of organic cosmetic pigments.
Based on application, the market is categorized into facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, special effect & special purpose products, and others. The facial makeup segment holds a significant market share during the forecast period. Foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams, powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders are some of the products used for facial makeup. To achieve an even skin tone, foundations are skin-colored cosmetic products that are applied to the face.
The market in this application is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for foundations and face powders, among other core makeup products. The covering pigments used in facial makeup include kaolin, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide. These provide a white tint that reflects light and brings out the color of the skin's natural pigment. The fact that these chemicals are UV-protective is an added benefit. Thus, titanium dioxide is used to give brighter hues to cosmetic pigments used in facial cosmetics products including foundation, blushers, and powders.
Europe held the largest global cosmetic pigments market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the high consumption of facial makeup by a wide customer base in Europe. Besides, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period due to increased consumption of cosmetics in China, South Korea, India, and Japan, coupled with low labor costs for production in these countries as compared to western nations.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, and Others), By Composition (Organic Pigments and Inorganic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect & Special Purpose Products, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030."
Recent Development:
In January 2019, an exclusive, long-term strategic partnership in the area of customized personal care products was announced by BASF and B2B Cosmetics. The personalization system, marketed by B2B Cosmetics under the name Emuage technology, will assist BASF in bringing distinctive expertise in personal care products. By simply selecting capsules, inserting them into the machine, and obtaining the finished product, users of the Emuage technology can make their personalized personal care products. The company was able to introduce this innovative technology to the market owing to this partnership.
The global cosmetic pigments market is dominated by players like:
Merck KGaA
BASF SE
Sun Chemical
Altana
Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Clariant
LANXESS
Venator Materials PLC
GEOTECH
Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd.
Yipin Pigments
NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.,LTD.
Ferro Corporation
Dayglo Color Corp
Elemental SRL
Kolortek Co. Ltd
Sandream Impact LLC
VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD.
Neelikon
Miyoshi Kasei Inc.
ECKART
Kobo Dynamic Website
The global cosmetic pigments market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Special Effect Pigments
Surface Treated Pigments
Nano Pigments
Natural Colorants
Others
By Composition
Organic Pigments
Inorganic Pigments
By Application
Facial Makeup
Eye Makeup
Lip Products
Nail Products
Hair Color Products
Special Effect & Special Purpose Products
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
