Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.6 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the poly-vinyl chloride market. As per TBRC’s poly-vinyl chloride market forecast, the poly-vinyl chloride market size is predicted to reach a value of $119.4 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the poly-vinyl chloride market is due to increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, and packaging. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest poly-vinyl chloride market share. Major players in the poly-vinyl chloride market include Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., INEOS Group Ltd., LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation.

Poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new "molecular orientation" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases the flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact. Under certain pressure, temperature, and speed conditions, molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength and ductility of the PVC pipes, creating new PVC-O pipes. For instance, Molecor uses molecular orientation to produce TOM® PVC-O pipes. These pipes are resistant to low temperatures and have high resistance to cracks or impacts.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Segments

• By Product Type: Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-smoke PVC, Chlorinated PVC

• By Application: Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing, Other Applications

• By End User Industry: Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global poly-vinyl chloride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with a high density and high impact strength. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on poly-vinyl chloride global market size, drivers and trends, poly-vinyl chloride global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and poly-vinyl chloride market growth across geographies.

