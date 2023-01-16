Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the orthopedic biomaterials market. As per TBRC’s orthopedic biomaterials market forecast, the orthopedic biomaterials market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the orthopedic biomaterials market is due to the rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest orthopedic biomaterials market share. Major players in the orthopedic biomaterials market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.), Globus Medical Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V.,

Trending Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Trend

3D printing of orthopedic implants is one of the recent developments in the orthopedic biomaterials industry. 3D printing technology is used to produce a large range of medical equipment, such as those with complicated structures or characteristics to suit a patient’s particular anatomy. 3D printing of orthopedic implants enables the design of more natural anatomical shapes, as well as the design of porous bone replacement scaffolds that can be easily integrated into the design of the implant. This allows natural bone regeneration to generate higher reliability of the implant. 3D printing of orthopedic implants is a trend in the orthopedic biomaterial market that is attracting many players. For instance, Evonik, a Germany-based chemical company has invested in Meditool, a Chinese-based 3d printed implant start-up that produces models and implants by using polyether ketone (PEEK) polymer supplied by Evonik.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segments

• By Material Type: Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites

• By Application: Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics, Viscosupplementation

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global orthopedic biomaterials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthopedic biomaterials are materials intended to be inserted into the human body as constituents of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by either substituting or repairing various tissues, such as bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and others.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic biomaterials market size, drivers and trends, orthopedic biomaterials global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and orthopedic biomaterials global market growth across geographies. The orthopedic biomaterials global market forecast helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

