Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market. As per TBRC’s anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market forecast, the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.62 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market share. Major players in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market include Epridea, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura Finetek.

Companies in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are increasingly investing in new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests. Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs. Matrix systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and preventing cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours).

• By Products & Services: Instruments, Consumables, Services

• By Application: Disease Diagnosis, Cancer, Other Diseases, Medical Research

• By End-Use: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories, Other End-Uses

• By Geography: The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables are used to diagnose diseases. Anatomic pathology is a branch of science in which the diagnosis of the disease is carried out by examining tissues and organs at a molecular, biochemical, and microscopic level.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anatomic pathology equipment and consumables global market size, drivers and trends, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and anatomic pathology equipment and consumables global market growth across geographies.

