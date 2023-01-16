At 13% CAGR, Smart Polymers Market Size Worth US$ 3.8 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC
Rising usage of smart polymers in the automotive sector will uplift the Smart Polymers MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Polymers Market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 13% during 2022-2027. Smart polymers is also known as environment sensitive polymers or stimuli polymers as it responds to every slight change in environment. The strong and durable nature of smart polymers are promoting the market confidently. With development of smart biopolymers, increasing need for efficient drug delivery systems and increasing application of shape memory polymer in the textile industry has escalated the demand for smart polymers market. Additionally, the increasing usage of physical stimuli responsive, chemical stimuli responsive, and biological stimuli responsive in the smart polymers industry is estimated to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Smart Polymers Market highlights the following areas -
1. It is estimated that increasing adoption of shape memory polymers in textiles due to its wrinkle-free, anti-shrinkable and crease retention fabric property, would open up new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
2. Increasing demand of smart biopolymer due to its environmental friendly and conventional polymer property will enhance the growth of smart polymers market in the forecast period.
3. Rapid progress of stimuli-responsive polymers in application such as tissue engineering, bio separations, sensors, actuators or delivery of therapeutics has anticipated to boost the smart polymers market growth.
4. In the monitoring of packaged food's condition or in the preservation and extension of its shelf life smart polymers are being used. As a result, increased demand for advanced packaging materials is expected to drive the global smart polymers market during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Physical Stimuli Responsive is the fastest growing stimulus in the smart polymers market. Physical stimuli responsive include temperature, electric field, light, ultrasound, magnetic fields, and mechanical deformation.
2. North America dominates the Smart Polymers Market with a share of 44% followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America holds the maximum share due to rise in need for efficient & economical drug delivery system.
3. Bio-medical and Biotechnology held the largest share in the smart polymers market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022-2027. The growing usage of smart polymers for the production of biocatalyst is anticipated to boost the market growth.
4. Shape memory polymers (SMP) and other smart polymers have the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry. These advanced materials may eventually lead to vehicle subsystems that can self-heal in the event of damage or that can change color or appearance. SMPs in automotive applications have the potential to open up different opportunities for variable features in vehicles.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Smart Polymers Industry are -
1. Advanced Polymer Materials Inc.
2. Akina Inc.
3. Evonik Industries AG
4. Merck Group
5. NEI Corporation
