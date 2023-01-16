Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market. As per TBRC’s biosimilar therapeutic peptides market forecast, the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.9 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market is due to the increasing ageing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest biosimilar therapeutic peptides market share. Major players in the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market include Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc.,

During the forecast period, the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market is expected to witness growth in research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Collaborations with other companies and organisations are being prioritised by key companies in order to improve research and development, expand product portfolios, and expand geographical reach.For instance, in January 2020, a UK-based biotechnology company focusing on developing a class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology announced a collaboration with Cancer Research UK to develop BT7401, a new bicyclic immuno-oncology candidate. Cancer Research UK will fund and sponsor the development of a new candidate. In addition to this, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company focused on the research & development of peptide therapeutics, announced a research collaboration with the University of Bath (UK) to develop and discover new therapeutic agents for oncology applications. Hence, research collaborations to develop new therapeutic peptides are a major trend in the market.

• By Route Of Administration: Parenteral Route, Transdermal Route, Other Route Of Administrations

• By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous Systems, Metabolic Disorders, Infection, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders

• By Type: Innovative, Generic

• By Geography: The global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biosimilar therapeutic peptides refer to a peptide drug that is used in place of or in addition to peptide hormones when endogenous levels tend to decline. Therapeutic peptides that are biosimilar have applications in the treatment of cancer, metabolic, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and other illnesses.

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biosimilar therapeutic peptides global market size, drivers and trends, biosimilar therapeutic peptides global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and biosimilar therapeutic peptides global market growth across geographies. The biosimilar therapeutic peptides global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

