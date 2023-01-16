Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Expected To Reach $11.29 Billion By 2027

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. As per TBRC’s biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market forecast, the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is due to the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market share. Major players in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market include Pfizer, Novartis, Allergan, Coherus BioSciences.

Learn More On The Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3412&type=smp

Trending Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend

The focus areas for many companies in the biosimilar monoclonal antibody market have shifted to mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or to gain access to new markets. For instance, Aurobindo Pharma Limited acquired four cell culture-derived biosimilar products from TL Biopharmaceutical AG of Switzerland. As part of the agreement, TL will supply all the developmental data for four molecules, and Aurobindo and/or its affiliates will develop, commercialize, and market these products globally. Out of the four biosimilars acquired, three of them are monoclonal antibodies in oncology. In another case, in May 2020, AbbVie, a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States, announced its intention to acquire Allergan for $63 million.This transaction expands and diversifies AbbVie's revenue base and supports in maintaining its leadership position in biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segments

• By Type: Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals, Other Types

• By Application: Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Other Applications

• By Compound: Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab

• By Geography: The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies refer to a member of the family of biosimilars. Large, intricate proteins are typically given as part of the treatment for conditions like cancer or rheumatoid arthritis. They are employed by the immune system to recognise and destroy foreign substances, including bacteria, viruses, and others.

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biosimilar monoclonal antibodies global market size, drivers and trends, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and biosimilar monoclonal antibodies global market growth across geographies. The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Monoclonal Antibodies MAbS Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Biologics Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-market

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model