Anchors And Grouts Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.8 billion with CAGR of 6.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The growth of Industrialization and the Construction Demand for Anchors and Grouts MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Anchors and Grouts Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Anchors and Grouts are of two types, namely cementitious fixing and resin fixing. They are used in the reinforcement of load bearing units by filling voids and are used in conjunction with anchoring systems to install permanent anchors and fixings. The composition of grouts are generally a mixture of cement, water, and sand but resins have become industrially viable due to its hardening properties along with heat resistance. Resin grouts comprise of thermoset polymer matrixes like Polyurethane and Epoxy resins while Cementations grouts mostly use Portland cement as it’s cementing agent. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Anchors-And-Grouts-Market-Research-503165
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Anchors and Grouts Market highlights the following areas -
1. Most common type of Anchors and Grouts are the Cementitious fixing which uses portland cement as its main cementing agent.
2. Anchors and Grouts are primarily used in Commercial Construction like Institutes, Public Buildings, City Halls, Office Buildings and so on.
3. Asia-Pacific shows tremendous growth and potential in the Construction Industry due to a flourishing economy and increase in lifestyle. This proves to be a singular driver for the Anchors and Grouts Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503165
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cementitious Fixing held the largest share of 44% in 2021. Cementitious fixings mostly use Portland cement as its main cementing agent. They are used in the repair and reinforcement of a variety of housing structures like flooring, tiles, pillars, and walls as well as civil and commercial projects like dams, sewage systems subways and bridges.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share 43% in 2021. This is primarily because of the growing economies of countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. There has been a dramatic increase in construction in these countries, primarily attributed to the increase in quality of lifestyle.
3. The commercial sector held the largest share of 47% in 2021. Commercial constructions like malls, city halls, libraries, office buildings and so on see the most implementation of Anchors and Grouts. They are also most often used in the maintenance and renovation of public buildings.
4. As mentioned above, there is a tremendous growth of the Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific, especially in China and India. This is due to the growing economy and the increase in lifestyle in those countries.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Anchors And Grouts Industry are -
1. MAPEI SpA
2. Sika AG
3. Fosroc Inc
4. Saint-Gobain Weber
5. BASF SE
Click on the following link to buy the Anchors And Grouts Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503165
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Cement & Cement Additives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15584/cement-and-cement-additives-market.html
B. Fiber Cement Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/209/Global-Fiber-Cement-Industry-Market-Analysis-Report.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn