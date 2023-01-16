Calibre Scientific Acquires Glass Chemicals, a Comprehensive Provider of Laboratory Consumables, Equipment and Services in Spain

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Glass Chemicals (the “Company”), a Spanish distributor of scientific consumables, equipment and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and industrial sectors. Glass Chemicals is Calibre Scientific’s second acquisition in Spain, and further expands its presence across the entire Spanish market including offices and warehouses in the key regions of Madrid and Barcelona.



Glass Chemicals markets and distributes products for laboratory, hospital and pharmaceutical customers. Its capabilities also include after-sales service, packaging, sterilization management as well as medical and non-medical product customization performed in a cleanroom setting.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific gains another strategic partner in the laboratory supplies market and adds additional focus on providing key services to the industry. “Glass Chemicals is a trusted brand in Spain with strong customer relationships and an impressive offering of products and services,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “We are excited to collaborate with the management team and leverage their unique market knowledge and customer relationships which together with Calibre Scientific’s existing distributor, Serviquimia, will further strengthen our ability to service a broad customer base across all of Spain.”

“The Calibre Scientific team was great to work with, delivered at each step of this process and I am very enthusiastic about our new partnership together,” said Alejandro del Álamo Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of Glass Chemicals. “At Glass Chemicals, we have always prioritized the success of our customers and taken pride in our ability to adapt to their needs as both a distributor and provider of vital services. With shared values and strong strategic expertise, I am excited to see Calibre Scientific take us to the next level.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.