AWL India Builds The Pharma Supply Chain Of The Future In India
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, when the industry was under immense pressure to develop vaccines that could save lives and slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19. The industry succeeded, and the impact that high-speed vaccine manufactures have had on global health has been profound ever since. The Indian pharmaceutical industry stood at US$ 44 Billion by the end of 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2025. Also, AWL India has built the next gen pharma supply chain of the future to further boost the industry growth.
Moreover, there are multiple challenges present in the pharma industry like Demand forecasting, digital transformation, predictive analysis, real-time updates, and automations that are most likely to slow the pace of the growth of supply chain in the pharma industry. However, AWL India provides the best warehouse in India and is all set to overcome these challenges and believes that progress should be hyper-focused on specific outcomes, which eventually will lead in overcoming the industry challenges.
Recently Rahul Mehra, the CEO of AWL India Pvt. Ltd. recently stated that:
“Our most significant step towards building the pharma supply chain of the future will be integrating the most advanced supply chain technologies within the current infrastructure. This can be achieved with minimal efforts and can have greater impacts. Through smart predictive supply chain technologies we can predict the market trends and make logistics and warehousing arrangements accordingly well in advance.”
AWL India has its global presence in the form of numerous cold chain warehouses that are strategically spread across the nation with a fleet of Refrigerated Trucks and chillers that contribute in overcoming the pharma industry challenges. Moreover, AWL India also makes use of multiple smart warehouse technology including Machine learning and AI along with IoT solutions to provide real time updates of goods while maintaining temperature control and other favourable throughout the entire supply chain.
To this, Rituraj Pankaj, CTO - AWL India Pvt. Ltd. adds:
“With real time data updates there will be no delays in shipments and thus, the goods can be delivered quickly. We aim to provide real time updates and increase visibility throughout the entire supply chain network.”
AWL India Pvt. Ltd. is ready to revolutionise the supply chain network of the pharmaceutical industry by bringing a massive change in the existing system with the help of the most advanced supply chain automation technologies that are to be trusted to build a more sustainable supply chain network for the future. For more information, you can visit the official AWL India website.
Rituraj Pankaj
Rituraj Pankaj
