Franklin County Visitors Bureau Recommends IceFest 2023 in Downtown Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) January 16, 2023

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to IceFest 2023, January 26 through January 29. See blocks of ice transformed with chain saws and blow torches. Take a turn on the FREE double-wide ice slide. Taste chili and BBQ at Chili-Q. Dance at the Snowfall Ball. Enjoy more than 100 sculptures. A complete day-to-day schedule is available at IceFestPA.com. Everything kicks off Thursday, January 26, at 5 PM on Courthouse Plaza with a ribbon cutting and free cupcakes.

The 11/30 Visitors Center, the former 1865 bank-turned-visitors-center on the southwest corner of the square, is open 8 AM to 7:30 PM on IceFest Thursday and Friday, 10:30 AM to 8 PM on IceFest Saturday, and Noon to 4 PM on IceFest Sunday. Drop in, warm up and explore the art of Penn's Woods Printmakers, artist Brandii Kligge's life-size floating tree, and the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's annual raffle quilt. Check out Ben Franklin inspired exhibits in the old bank teller drawers, plus more than 100 National History Day Contest projects of the Chambersburg High School students. The 2023 theme is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

Penn's Woods Printmakers will showcase original works of art created by the artist with an original plate run through a small press, one at a time, on high quality art paper. See the beauty of the process. All art is for sale.

The Chambersburg Quilt Guild comes together around the art of quilting. Each year, the Guild creates a raffle quilt to share talents and gives proceeds to a local cause. The quilt is on display and tickets are being sold throughout IceFest.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau kicks off its annual A Cappella & Unplugged competition with the first open mic of 2023 at 5 PM on Saturday, January 28. Held in the second level Great Room, overlooking the square of Chambersburg, a variety of performers begin the competition to win a grand prize of $500.

IceFest 2023 is made possible by the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., and Council for the Arts of Chambersburg and through the sponsorship of M&T Bank. IceFest is all about community, bringing together many organizations, civic groups, and businesses to create an experience with something for everyone.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.

