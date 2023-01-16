Indonesia Cold Chain Market is expected to generate IDR ~ 6,800 Bn by 2026F owing to growing demand by end users and technology upgradation: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold chain market is highly fragmented and is home to 100+ cold transportation & storage players enabling the market to transform over the years. Cold chain market is expected to witness significant increase in the number of companies, year-on-year thereby making the industry highly fragmented in the coming years. The market is divided in two segments – Cold Storage and Cold Transportation.

Majority of the 3PL companies are expected to cater to the demand in the future years by deploying more reefer trucks to overcome the undersupply in the market .

Rising per capita income and growing urbanization are augmenting the demand for outdoor dining and frozen food products .

Frozen pallets are expected to grow due to increasing imports of meat and sea food and particularly increase in demand of fisheries.

Rising Storage Costs: Storage cost is expected to rise due to increase in prices of energy and labour costs along with rising automation and technological advancements in the cold storage. Logistics players accommodate booming demand of meat and sea food and frozen food by either expanding their own fleet or outsourcing the vehicles from the third party for the time period to cut their costs.

Technological Advancements Leading to Automation: Indonesia Cold Storage Industry is experiencing a new wave of technological development namely Automation, which increases efficiency and reduces wastage. Automation increases accuracy and speeds up services by improving the staging and picking processes. It enables temperature monitoring in real time, which helps minimize wastage due to contamination and spoilage. Automation leads to a smaller building footprint since robotic stacker cranes can access much higher shelves than forklift operators. This reduces land and rental costs. It creates lesser pilferage and tampering as well as improved ergonomics for workers improving safety and efficiency.

Increase in Demand for Frozen and Chilled food Delivery: Due to shifting dietary preferences, expanding e-commerce, and expanding economies, there is an increase in demand for frozen and chilled food delivery. In order to distribute fresh food and other products in Indonesia, DENSO Corporation and Global Mobility Service (GMS) recently started field testing of a new delivery service incorporating small refrigerated parcels. The domestic sector began producing reefer containers, also known as cooler containers, this year for the first time. Members of the Indonesian Cooling Chain Association (ARPI) and PT Industri Kereta Api (Inka) are working together on production.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Fisheries Industry & Convenience Food Consumption Owing to Growing Population and Infrastructural Development" by Ken Research observed that Indonesia Cold Chain Market is in the growing phase. Change in lifestyle and urbanization, the growing fisheries sector, expansion of existing cold storages and rising domestic consumption of meat are some of the factors that will contribute to the Indonesia Cold Chain Market growth over the period of 2021-2026F. It is expected that Indonesia Cold Chain Market will grow at a CAGR of 12.9% for the above forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

Indonesia Cold Chain Market

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport

By Ownership

Owned

Third Party Logistics

By End Users

Meat and Seafood

Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals

Processed Frozen Foods

Dairy Products

Fruits, Vegetables and Others

Indonesia Cold Storage Market

By Automation

Automated Pallets

Non-Automated Pallets

By Temperature Range

By End User

Meat and Seafood

Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals

Frozen Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Fruits, Vegetables and Others

By Region

Jakarta

Medan

Bekasi

Others

Indonesia Cold Transport Market

By Type of Reefer Truck

Reefer Vans/Trucks

20 foot reefers

40 foot reefers

By Mode of Transportation

By Location

By Vicinity

By End Users

Meat & Sea Food

Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Products

Frozen Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables and Others

Key Target Audience:-

Cold Storage Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Cold Transport Companies

Captive Cold Storage Companies

Captive Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Non-captive Companies

Cold Chain Associations

Logistics Associations

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Kiat Ananda Cold Storage, PT

Enseval Putra Megatrading Tbk, PT

GAC Samudera Cold Chain Logistics Services

Mgm Bosco Logistics, PT

Sukanda Djaya , PT

, PT Mega Internasional Sejahtera, PT

Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama

Winson Cold Storage

Savina Cold Storage

PT Perikanan Indonesia

Wahana Cold Storage, PT

Agung Cold Storage

Expravert Nasuba, PT

PT. Ruangan Pendingin Indonesia

PT. Indomaguro Tunas Unggul

PT Halal Logistic Multi Terminal Indonesia

Pluit Cold Storage, PT

Wira Logitama Saksama

United Refrigeration, PT

PT. Tunas Perkasa

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview and Infrastructure Analysis of Indonesia

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Overview

Ecosystem of Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Indonesia Cold Chain Industry Evolution and Value Chain

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Size, 2016-2021

Indonesia Cold Chain Market Segmentation

Indonesia Cold Storage Market Overview

Indonesia Cold Transport Market Overview

Industry Analysis of Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Key Growth Drivers in Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Cold Chain Market End User Analysis of Indonesia Cold Chain Market

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Cold Chain Industry

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Cold Chain Industry

Cold Chain Industry Future Outlook of Indonesia Cold Chain Industry

Future Outlook of Indonesia Cold Storage Market

Future Outlook of Indonesia Cold Transport Market

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

Portugal Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Rising Packaged Foods Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population

Portugal's cold chain market was evaluated to grow at single digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of processed foods, frozen foods, seafood, and meat along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Due to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical products, as well as the rise in e-commerce resulting from the pandemic the cold chain market in Portugal has seen its share growth in recent years. The Portugal cold chain market is moderately consolidated. The cold warehouse market has fewer companies due to the large captive company presence in the country. There are many cold transportation companies, most of which are small-scale players with a smaller number of fleets. The demand for consuming frozen foods along with increasing meat and seafood consumption is driving the market.

Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027 – Driven by increasing exports and imports and consolidation of the market by large players

The evolution of Cold Chain is being driven by the appearance of new companies with a vision of opportunity in the business and aim to capture market share. The Cold Chain market in Brazil is emerging with key projects due to high exports of fruits and vegetables. Brazil Cold Chain Market is currently at the growth stage and the market is currently increasing at a double digit CAGR owing to rising growth in export of meat products and import of pharmaceuticals.

Vietnam Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges

Vietnam cold chain market was evaluated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Correspondingly, the Vietnam Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem is driven by large-scale 3PL companies with Real Estate companies investing in logistics services. The occupancy rate in the cold storage market has been increasing owing to undersupply of cold storage warehouses, especially in the major cities and ports where demand for cold storage is exceeding the supply. Other factors affecting prices also include the increasing demand for citrus, meat, and seafood.

Nigeria Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by high food produce wastage due to lack of cold chain infrastructure, solar-focused start-ups and increased disposable income of consumers

Nigeria is experiencing a huge demand in the Cold Chain market due to rise in import for the cold chain commodities, high waste of food, requirement for vaccines and medicines because of the pandemic. With the development of Infrastructure like LAKAJI Agricultural growth corridor and Lekki Sea-Port, the efficiency of the logistics traffic will significantly increase, and with 42 Free Trade Zones in Nigeria where companies can import and export without being subject to the usual customs and tax, it will also boost the logistics industry significantly. With the Improvement of pharmaceutical cold chain, existing players like Zenith Carex are investing to increase their presence in pharma-logistics by adopting new technologies like Internet of Things Censors, Platooning Technologies, RFID tagging, Automated Storage and Retrieval System etc. The Cold Chain Market is Experiencing high growth rate. The market is still expected to grow in double digit in future, so there is a huge potential in the Nigeria Cold Chain Market.

South Africa Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood & Fruits and Vegetables Consumption & Owing to Growing Population and Infrastructural Development

South Africa cold chain market was evaluated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Correspondingly, the South Africa Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem is driven by large-scale 3PL companies with Real Estate companies investing in logistics services. The occupancy rate in the cold storage market has been increasing owing to undersupply of cold storage warehouses, especially in the major cities and ports where demand for cold storage is exceeding the supply. The prices in cold storage in South Africa are directly related to inflation and as inflation rises, the prices increase as a result. Other factors affecting prices also include the increasing demand for citrus, meat, and seafood.

