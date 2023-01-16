Blubrry Podcasting releases Quicklinks, an easy way to share podcast links

Submit Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting, a top-tier provider of podcast creator tools and services, has released Quicklinks at Podcast.show. Shows are available via a short, shareable URL composed of their chosen podcast info and links. The tool is now available to all Blubrry hosting customers.

A single link displays all of the ways in which podcast listeners can connect with their favorite podcast creators. This includes show bio, host name(s), creator's website, episode player and link list, social media channels and podcast directory listings.

Quicklinks offers a valuable tool for podcasters aiming to simplify how listeners and fans can locate all of their online connections. Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry, said: "We've created a free way to assist those looking to make sure their audience can connect with them easily. Quicklinks is how podcasters can promote their podcast in a simple-to-remember URL."

Blubrry hosting creators can compile their Quicklink URL within minutes and add it to their social media bios, online posts or virtually anywhere they'd like to easily connect with listeners. Podcasters can find Quicklinks under Show and Manage within the sidebar of the podcaster dashboard sidebar. All links within Quicklinks can be edited, as well as the chosen keyword.

For more information on Quicklinks, read here. Blubrry's customer support team is available for any questions.

About Us: A trusted distributor of podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the No. 1 podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

