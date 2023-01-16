Presto Engineering Announces Leadership Change

Cédric Mayor appointed CEO of Presto Engineering Group and Michel Villemain appointed Executive Chairman

Presto Engineering, the recognized microelectronics expert from ASIC design to semiconductor production services, announces a strengthening of its leadership to support its aggressive strategic plan of future growth. Cédric Mayor, VP Global Strategy & Corporate Development, is appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Previous CEO, and company founder, Michel Villemain, is appointed Executive Chairman, primarily focusing on strategic and corporate development. The change is effective January 11, 2023, and is the result of a year-long transition process initiated by the company's leadership.

"As a member of the core management team of Presto, Cédric has played a key role in the development of the company over the years, and I am glad that he is stepping up to CEO," said Thomas Fort, Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board. "I would also like to thank Michel Villemain for his vision and strong leadership over the years, and I am delighted that Michel is staying on as Executive Chairman. I am looking forward to working with both Cédric and Michel in their new roles."

"Presto Engineering has come a long way since 2006, when we started it with Frank Sauk in California," said Michel Villemain. "In the past 16 years, we have established a market leader and created the foundation for further expansion. I wish Cédric all the best in driving the company forward, after all we have done together for Presto since 2009. I want to thank our team—and all who have contributed to Presto's achievements over the years—for their dedication and efforts and our shareholders for their confidence and support. I look forward to participating in our continued success in this more strategic role."

"I feel honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Presto Engineering, and together with our extremely talented colleagues, will continue to help our customers create their products through semiconductor innovations and passion," said Cédric Mayor, incoming CEO of Presto Engineering. "I wish to thank Michel Villemain for this amazing 13-year journey we shared together while continuing working with him in his new role, as well as to the Supervisory Board for their confidence. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Presto Engineering, while empowering our team to deliver outstanding service and support that exceeds our customers' expectations."

Cédric Mayor has more than 23 years of experience in the semiconductor business, which includes 13 years at Presto Engineering across various executive management positions. Cédric has held several technical and executive management roles at NXP Semiconductors, from process release to front-end and back-end of line migration, as part of the asset light company vision. Cédric started his career with SOISIC (a start-up acquired by Arm) as lead architect of silicon embedded memory and compilers. Cédric graduated from Ecole Centrale Marseille in France; he holds an MS in Physics & Electrical Engineering, with several patents and papers in the field.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and secured applications―from design, tape-out, to delivery of finished goods. Presto's proprietary, highly secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.

