Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market worth USD 18.46 Bn by 2029 Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and competitive landscape

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 19.3 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 18.46 Billion.



Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The market research report on Alzheimer's therapeutics covers product classification, product application, development trends, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and planning analysis of the industry, most recent dynamic analysis, etc. The study details the market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints. It discusses how these factors' drivers, trends, and restraints will affect market demand during the forecast period. The paper also identifies market opportunities on the global level.

The report focuses on the key manufacturers to analyze their capacity, production, value, market share, and future development plans. It also includes detailed company profiles that cover their product offerings, significant financial data, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and business strategies. Both primary and secondary data sources are extensively used in the research paper.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Overview

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurological ailment that affects the brain's neurons and causes memory loss, difficulty thinking and language, and aberrant behavior. Even though the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is rising quickly, just one in every four of these people receives a diagnosis.

The key factors propelling the growth of the Alzheimer's therapeutics market are the growing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and drug development, as well as the rising incidence of Alzheimer's disease globally. The World Health Organization reported in September 2021 that there are over 55 million dementia sufferers worldwide, with almost 10 million new cases being diagnosed yearly. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60–70% of all cases of dementia, making it the most common type.

Governments and non-governmental organizations are investing heavily in the development of diagnostics and therapies for the condition as a result of the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in the world, which may accelerate market growth. For instance, the Diagnostics Accelerator of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) launched four new research investments in June 2021 for the development of digital biomarkers for Alzheimer's diagnosis. During the forecast period, these expenditures are anticipated to fuel market growth for Alzheimer's therapeutics.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) has made it a serious hazard to general public health. According to the Alzheimer's Association report Around 121,499 deaths from Alzheimer's disease were reported in the US in 2019. As a result, Alzheimer's disease is the fifth most common cause of death for adults 65 and older in the United States and the sixth most common overall. New drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease are badly needed as the number of people with Alzheimer's disease and mortality linked to the condition rises.

The rising number of disease drugs in the early stages of trial suggests that the industry is more focused on developing a new product that, can cure the disease. However, a declining proportion of disease-modifying therapies in later phases suggests that trial failure rates are significantly higher, particularly for disease-modifying drugs.

Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 18.46 Bn. CAGR 19.3 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 185 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and End-user. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Key Competitors include:

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States)

• Lannett Inc. (United States)

• Corium Inc. (United States)

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States)

• AbbVie Inc. (United States)

• Biogen Inc. (United States)

• Johnson & Johnson (United States)

• Eli Lilly and Company (United States)

• AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom)

• TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (United Kingdom)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Merz Pharma (Germany)

• Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• AC Immune (Switzerland)

• H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)

• Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Zydus Cadila (India)

• Lupin Limited (India)

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (India)

• Cipla Ltd. (India)

• Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd. (India)

• Unichem laboratories ltd. (India)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

