Brain Monitoring Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend, High Demand and Analysis Report Forecast Till 2030

Rising prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) is a significant factor driving global brain monitoring market revenue growth

The global brain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 10.30 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of TBI is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Brain monitoring devices are used to monitor and diagnose neurological conditions by exploring structure and function of brain. This method includes use of various brain imaging instruments to monitor brain processes such as electroencephalography devices, intracranial pressure sensors, and magnetoencephalography. For instance, TBI is responsible for around 52,000 fatalities in the U.S. each year. Mortality rate for fatalities outside of the hospital is roughly 17 per 100,000 individuals, while rate for hospitalized patients is approximately 6 per 100,000 individuals. Each year, an estimated 475,000 TBIs occur among children aged 0-14 years. According to National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Panel on Rehabilitation of Persons with TBI, 2.5-6.5 million Americans have TBI-related disability. In addition, increased prevalence of traumatic brain injury leads to increased necessity for brain monitoring, thus driving market revenue growth.

The market's revenue growth is severely constrained by the high cost of brain monitoring equipment. For instance, brain diagnostic testing has turned out to be both costly and time-consuming. Between USD 500,000 and USD $3,000,000 can be spent on an fMRI machine used in neuroscience research. An EEG unit can cost up to USD 100,000, whereas a hospital-grade fNIRS system can cost anywhere between USD 100,000 and USD 400,000.

A new generation of long-term brain monitoring devices that continually record brain activities in the clinic or at home is evolving and it has the potential to enhance disease treatment for epilepsy patients significantly. These cutting-edge gadgets are subscalp Electroencephalography (EEG) systems, which are minimally invasive and may stay beneath scalp for extended periods of time. Furthermore, future applications for long-term, subscalp brain monitoring include biomarker identification and medication effectiveness monitoring, as well as closed-loop neuromodulation applications, hence driving market revenue growth.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Brain Monitoring industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Natus Medical Incorporated, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Brain Monitoring market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global brain monitoring market based on product, procedure, medical condition, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

MRI Scanners

CT Scanners

EEG Devices

PET Scanners

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Cerebral Oximeters

EMG Devices

ICP Monitors

MEG Devices

TCD Devices

Accessories

Electrodes

Wet Electrodes

Dry Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Sensors

Pastes & Gels

Caps

Batteries

Cables

Others

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

Dementia

Headache Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Huntington Disease

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Neurology Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Landscape section of the Brain Monitoring report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 16 March 2022, Braintale, a French medtech that specializes in cerebral white matter, launched brainTale-care platform, which contains modules brainQuant, measuring white matter and brainScore-coma and predicting coma recovery. In Europe, the firm is taking an essential step ahead in its development by providing an innovative decision support digital medical device to physicians and healthcare professionals.

The invasive segment is expected to account for a large revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increased precision of equipment used in invasive operations. For example, invasive EEG monitoring is used as a part of evaluation process for epilepsy surgery. It helps doctors understand diagnoses by measuring electrical activity in the brain. Invasive EEG monitoring is frequently reserved for epileptic patients who have not responded to medication or therapy and whose initial examination does not present a clear enough image to justify surgical intervention. In addition, when defining brain function surrounding epilepsy surgery locations, invasive monitoring is also essential, which is driving market revenue growth.

The traumatic brain injury segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributed to its increased prevalence. TBI is the leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the U.S. Every year, an estimated 1.5 million Americans experience TBI. In addition, individuals of all ages are at risk of TBI, adolescents, while young adults, and those over the age of 75 are the most vulnerable. TBI is twice as prevalent in men as in women. As a result of rising occurrence of traumatic brain injury, there is a greater need for brain monitoring, which drives market revenue growth.

The Europe market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing government initiatives to raise awareness and tackle neurodegenerative diseases in this region by providing better treatment options. For example, on 14 November 2021, the UK government announced a USD 460.8 million funding to better investigate and treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. The entire investment will be directed toward projects that will improve understanding of diseases such as Pick's disease, Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease dementia, lewy body dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and mild cognitive impairment, as well as research into new treatments. As a result of such increased activities from government agencies, awareness regarding neurodegenerative illnesses is developing, which is driving market revenue growth.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Brain Monitoring market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

