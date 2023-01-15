Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 30, 2022, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:48 pm, two suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and then brandished a handgun. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/O31hgwrTBmc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

