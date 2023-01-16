Global Tissue Expander Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue of USD 1,236.78M By 2028.
Global Tissue Expander Market- Trends, Demand, Growth, Value & Analysis Report by Zion Market Research
The global tissue expander market delivered revenue growth of USD 661.6 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 7.45 percent to reach USD 1,236.78 million by 2028. The report covers key driving elements along with the challenges and & restraints and their impact on the overall market expansion. The report also explores significant opportunities that could boost the market growth during the forecast period
— Prakash Torase
Tissue expanders are used by surgeons and are placed under the skin of a patient in a medical process known as tissue expansion. These expanders are gradually filled with carbon dioxide or saline by a healthcare professional through a self-sealing valve that stretches the skin and causes it to grow. The global market generates the highest revenue from the breast reconstruction surgery segment. Tissue expanders are also used by maxillofacial, or plastic surgeons to cause growth in the skin, bone, or other tissues.
The global market growth was interrupted by Covid-19 owing to the closure of all non-Covid-19 related medical facilities and subsequent disruption in the supply chain. The global tissue expander market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period owing to its high application in trauma-based reconstructive procedures and aesthetics.
An increasing number of critical accidental cases in which the patients end up requiring reconstruction surgeries is expected to propel the global market growth during the projection period. There has been a significant rise in voluntary reconstruction surgery of the face, arms, legs, and other body parts over the years. This is fueled by growing social media comparisons and the rising spending capacity of the general population. All of these reasons are anticipated to further the global market growth. The tissue expander market is constantly changing with the regular addition of innovative products and the growing number of tissue expander service providers. The changing lifestyle preference in which the innovative products add value is projected to assist the global market growth.
The high expenses linked with reconstruction procedures of breasts, face, and other body parts are among the major obstacles to the global tissue expander market's expansion. In Asia Pacific and Latin American nations such as China, India, Japan, Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, and others, health or medical tourism is the current trend & is expected to provide growth opportunities in the global market. However, prolonged tissue expander techniques and inadequate tissue expander supplies in underdeveloped economies are expected to pose a major challenge to the global market growth.
Global Tissue Expander Market
The global tissue expander market is categorized based on shape, application, end-users, and region. Based on the shape, the market is bifurcated into round, anatomical, crescent, rectangular, and others. The applications of the market are segregated as face, & neck reconstruction, breast reconstruction, forehead skin, & scalp reconstruction, and others. By end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetology clinics, and others.
North America is expected to have the largest share in the global tissue expander market during the forecast period owing to the increased number of breast cancer cases and the excellent healthcare facilities offered by the region in breast reconstruction. Growing acceptance of tissue expansion techniques in case of voluntary reconstruction and aesthetic change is expected to assist in the regional market growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of increasing medical tourism in regions like China, Korea, and India, where quality reconstruction services are offered at reasonable prices. An increase in the number of road accidents owing to exponential growth in population is anticipated to aid the regional market growth.
Latin America & the Middle East are expected to register a significant CAGR because of the rising number of women undergoing mastectomy operations as a precautionary measure for cancer.
Major players operating in the global tissue expander market include PMT Corporation, ALLERGAN; Mentor Worldwide LLC; GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, KOKEN CO., LTD., LABORATOIRES ARION, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Wanhe, Oxtex Ltd., and Eurosurgical Ltd.
Recent Developments:
In Sept 2021, JOYTM, a revolutionary patient-centric breast aesthetics approach, has been announced by Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Women who select JOY will get Establishment Labs' latest new-gen Motiva Ergonomix2® implants through a network of highly trained plastic surgeons and the sector's most comprehensive patient support program. JOY is being revealed at the 6th World Symposium on Ergonomic Implants, which is being held this week in Gardone Riviera, Italy, and is being addressed by over 200 plastic surgeons.
Global tissue expander market is segmented as follows:
By Shape
Anatomical
Round
Rectangular
Crescent
Others
By Application
Breast Reconstruction
Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction
Face and Neck Reconstruction
Others
By End Users
Hospitals
Cosmetology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
