Historical Descendants Wed at Mission San Carlos Borromeo, Reception at Clint Eastwood's Ranch
EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique wedding celebration took place at Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, delivering an enchanting atmosphere.
The memorable marriage of historical descendants Jorge Remon and Yinong Rao resulted in a dreamy wedding ceremony, leaving all attendees fascinated. The groom Jorge Remon (@koke.wave) is the grandson of Maria Dolores Lasuen, a known direct descendant of the house of Lasuen, responsible for having founded several cities in California back in the 18th century.
In contrast, the bride Yinong Rao, is a Manchu's imperial house descendant through her grandfather, Jiying Du — a renowned intellectual and professor. Having met at a contest event back in 2008, the couple felt a spark towards each other and tied the knot on the 6th of January, 2023. The designated maid of honor was Juliana Oropeza, and the groom's best-man was David Gross. Additionally, two key witnesses were named: Guillermo Remon, the groom's only brother, Ivan Sanchez and Jesus Manuel Remon, both Jorge's cousins.
The wedding took place at 2 pm in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in the Mission of San Carlos Borromeo, in the presence of close family and friends. Father Reynaldo Esquivel officiated the ceremony. Cristina Garcia-Lasuen, the groom's mother, a renowned art curator, escorted him to the altar, while the bride's parents, Miao Du and Jinzhong Rao (both quite successful oil painters) escorted their daughter. This marriage linked one of the oldest families rooted in the very origins of the United States to an old Chinese regal family.
"I cherish every single day of our story. Taking this step unites us; furthermore, we were already as one, and now we get to be one in every possible way. I want to be that person who makes him happy every day. I perceive it as a dream, and awaiting such a meaningful commitment has been like magic to me," says Yinong Rao, the the gorgeous bride.
The ceremony was mesmerizing and soulful and was celebrated with a beautiful reception at the Mission Ranch, which is Clint Eastwood's. The modern-day wedding observed all the traditional rituals of their families, along with a letter of vows of promise and commitment presented to Our Lady of Bethlehem.
Afterwards, different dishes were served to the guests between during the wedding feast. The main toast was delivered by Jesus Remon, the groom's dad, through which he wished the new couple the best in their new stage of their lives, together. Afterwards, Jose Luis Sanchez and Jorge Poblacion wished the happy couple a joyful and blessed marriage.
Jorge Remón adds, "For me, it felt as if I happened to be a seasoned high seas fisherman sailing adrift overnight, distracted and to some extent also hopeless, when suddenly a blast of light enlightened my vessel, renewed my energies forever and lifted me. We are a team. A fun, intense, and always evolving duo."
Roger Lu Griffin
The memorable marriage of historical descendants Jorge Remon and Yinong Rao resulted in a dreamy wedding ceremony, leaving all attendees fascinated. The groom Jorge Remon (@koke.wave) is the grandson of Maria Dolores Lasuen, a known direct descendant of the house of Lasuen, responsible for having founded several cities in California back in the 18th century.
In contrast, the bride Yinong Rao, is a Manchu's imperial house descendant through her grandfather, Jiying Du — a renowned intellectual and professor. Having met at a contest event back in 2008, the couple felt a spark towards each other and tied the knot on the 6th of January, 2023. The designated maid of honor was Juliana Oropeza, and the groom's best-man was David Gross. Additionally, two key witnesses were named: Guillermo Remon, the groom's only brother, Ivan Sanchez and Jesus Manuel Remon, both Jorge's cousins.
The wedding took place at 2 pm in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in the Mission of San Carlos Borromeo, in the presence of close family and friends. Father Reynaldo Esquivel officiated the ceremony. Cristina Garcia-Lasuen, the groom's mother, a renowned art curator, escorted him to the altar, while the bride's parents, Miao Du and Jinzhong Rao (both quite successful oil painters) escorted their daughter. This marriage linked one of the oldest families rooted in the very origins of the United States to an old Chinese regal family.
"I cherish every single day of our story. Taking this step unites us; furthermore, we were already as one, and now we get to be one in every possible way. I want to be that person who makes him happy every day. I perceive it as a dream, and awaiting such a meaningful commitment has been like magic to me," says Yinong Rao, the the gorgeous bride.
The ceremony was mesmerizing and soulful and was celebrated with a beautiful reception at the Mission Ranch, which is Clint Eastwood's. The modern-day wedding observed all the traditional rituals of their families, along with a letter of vows of promise and commitment presented to Our Lady of Bethlehem.
Afterwards, different dishes were served to the guests between during the wedding feast. The main toast was delivered by Jesus Remon, the groom's dad, through which he wished the new couple the best in their new stage of their lives, together. Afterwards, Jose Luis Sanchez and Jorge Poblacion wished the happy couple a joyful and blessed marriage.
Jorge Remón adds, "For me, it felt as if I happened to be a seasoned high seas fisherman sailing adrift overnight, distracted and to some extent also hopeless, when suddenly a blast of light enlightened my vessel, renewed my energies forever and lifted me. We are a team. A fun, intense, and always evolving duo."
Roger Lu Griffin
Emerald GDMM
email us here