Body Worn Sensors Market Size Worth 512.82 Million with Healthy CAGR of 24.5% by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Rising Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the body worn sensors market which is USD 88.84 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 512.82 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bodyworn sensors market which is USD 88.84 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 512.82 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Body-worn temperature sensors continuously monitor infants, the elderly, and patients' health parameters such as body temperature, heart rate, and pulse rate. Temperature sensors are embedded in wearable devices to monitor body temperature and activity. Because of the low level of human intervention required to operate these sensors, the demand for body-worn temperature sensors is increasing in the hospital sector. Furthermore, body-worn temperature sensors automatically record bodily activities at regular intervals.

According to World Health Organization statistics, the global per capita healthcare expenditure in 2017 was USD 1,064.741. The global healthcare expenditure per person increased from USD 864.313 in 2008 to USD 1,110.841 in 2018, with the United States leading the way with a healthcare expenditure of USD 10, 623.85 per capita in 2018. Domestic general government healthcare spending in the United States was USD 5355.79 in 2018, up from USD 3515.82 in 2008. These are some of the factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years.

The Body Worn Sensors Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

Heimann Sensor GmbH (Germany)

Dexter Research Center (U.S.)

CARRE TECHNOLOGIES INC (Canada)

Isansys Ltd. (India)

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

MBIENTLAB INC (U.S.)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising healthcare expenditure

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the estimated average annual percent change in National Health Expenditures (NHE) in the United States was 5.2% in 2020, compared to 4.5% in 2019. Furthermore, national health expenditures are expected to reach USD 6,192.5 billion in 2028, with per capita spending reaching USD 17,611 in the same year. These are significant indicators that are expected to generate lucrative business opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Body Worn Sensors Industry Research

By Sensor Types

Pressure Sensors

Motion Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Medical Based Sensor

By Application

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

Healthcare and Medical

Clinical Setting

Industrial and Military

Care Setting

Hospital

Home

Outpatient Clinic

Long-Term Care Facility

By Type

Smart Watches

Wearable Patches

Hand Worn Terminals

Smart Clothing

By Device Placement

Body Wear

Eye Wear

Foot Wear

Wrist Wear

By End-User

Manufacturing

Retail

Trade and Transportation

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Financial Services

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for physiological monitoring

Physiological monitoring aids in diagnosing and evaluating ongoing treatment for a wide range of people suffering from neurological, cardiovascular, and pulmonary disorders. Furthermore, home-based motion solutions promote individual independence, a major factor driving the demand for body-worn temperature. Other factors driving the market include increasing health-consciousness among informed individuals of all ages. Furthermore, rising demand across a wide range of applications such as mechanical, clinical, and infotainment is expected to drive the global market significantly during the forecast period.

Technological advancements

Technological advancements in body-worn sensors are expected to produce "hearables," which will allow notifications and data to be heard rather than read. The body worn temperature sensors market serves industries such as information technology, fitness and wellness, clinical settings, healthcare and medical, industrial, and military. Over the forecast period, the global body-worn temperature sensors market is expected to be driven by rising demand in the aforementioned application areas. Ambulatory/surgical, PACU, inpatient, ED, LTC, dialysis, and continuous glucose, temperature, and blood pressure monitoring may be in high demand in the medical industry. However, the high cost of sensors and the slow acceptance of these products are the major factors impeding global market growth.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-body-worn-sensors-market

Body Worn Sensors Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the body worn sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the body worn sensors market because of the early adoption of new technology. Furthermore, the continued dominance of smart watches, fitness bands, and wearable medical monitoring devices will drive the growth of the body worn sensors market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, rising per capita income is expected to drive the growth of the body worn sensors market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Body Worn Sensors Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Sensor Types Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Application Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Care Setting Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Type Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Device Placement Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By End-User Global Body Worn Sensors Market, By Region Global Body Worn Sensors Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

