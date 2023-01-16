The credit disbursed in KSA Car Finance Market is expected to grow to ~SAR 70 Bn by 2026F, driven by entry of women drivers and increasing employment opportunities: Ken Research

The report covers Auto Loan NPAs in Saudi Arabia, Auto Loan Portfolio Saudi Arabia, Automotive Finance Companies in Saudi Arabia, Business Vehicle Loans Market KSA, Captive Car Finance Companies in KSA, Car Finance Start-ups in SAudi Arabia, Car Financing Companies in Saudi Arabia, Car Loan Disbursed Saudi Arabia, Car Loan Outstanding Saudi Arabia, Car Loan Vendors in Saudi Arabia, Car Loans in Saudi Arabia, Car Loans Services Providers in KSA, Car mobile OEMs Finance Companies KSA, Carmotive Finance Market KSA, Green Car Loans Providers in KSA, Investment Auto Finance Saudi Arabia, Investors in KSA Car Finance Market, Jeddah Car Finance Market, KSA Car Finance Industry, KSA Car Finance Market.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Car Finance Market is in the growing stage, being driven by banks and NBC’s along with introduction of Fin-Tech companies and online personal loan aggregator platforms. Major entities in the market are Banks and Captives that are 70-80 years old offering variety of financing services.

Growth rate of total cars financed is going to increase over the period as financing becomes easier, market penetration rates increase.

The Vision 2030 project in KSA has massive plans for the economy in terms of infrastructure and investment which will improve employment figures and increase incomes.

Entry of women drivers in the market has led to an increase in the total cars sold and hence the credit disbursed in car finance sector. This trend is expected to continue to 2026.

Increase in Private Entities: The Government stake in the Saudi Arabia Car finance market is decreasing, hence the percentage share of government to private might shift to private. Government stake in SNB has gone down from 44.2% in 2016 to 37.2% in 2022. Finance companies are partnering with Banks so they can offer loan more than 33% of customer’s salary. For example- Riyad Bank works with Al Amthal Financing. It is not a sister company, but they have collaborated together. Both share the profits from customers.

New Players in the Market and Partnership with Finance Companies: New players entering the KSA Car finance market are Fin-tech companies. Around 38 companies have received approval from the Central Bank and have started garnering database by entering into the market with digital wallets and offering products like BNPL. Also, Finance companies are partnering with Banks so they can offer loan more than 33% of customer’s salary. For example- Riyad Bank works with Al Amthal Financing. It is not a sister company, but they have collaborated together. Both share the profits from customers.

Get in front of Prospects through AI: When customers shop for a car, they need information about two things the car itself and how to finance it. A tighter online integration of information gathering for car buying and car financing can help move a consumer to the next stage of the purchasing process. The solution is an interactive online interface embedded with AI. The online experience must extend seamlessly into the dealership – for instance, by giving the customer access to terms and pricing details on their mobile app rather than having to rely on the dealer.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA Car Finance Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Women Entering the Market, Increasing Employment Opportunities in the Kingdom ” by Ken Research observed that KSA Car Finance Market is in the growing phase. Enhancing Service Offerings, collaborations with partners, expand pipeline with predictive analysis and getting in front of prospects through AI are some of the factors that will contributed to the KSA Car Finance market growth over the period of 2021-2026F. It is expected that KSA Car Finance Market will grow at a CAGR of 11.7% for the above forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

KSA Car Finance Market

By Type of Vehicle Financing

New car financing

Used car financing

By Type of Car Financed

Hatchbacks

Sedans

Sports Utility Vehicle

Multi-Purpose Vehicle

By Price

High (500,000+)

Medium (200k-500k)

Low (below 200K)

By Type of Institution

Banks

NBFC's

Captives

By Tenure of Loans

<2 years

3-4 years

4-5 years

By Major Cities

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Others

By Booking Mode

Online

Offline

Key Target Audience

Banks and its Subsidiaries

NBFCs

Captive Finance Companies

Government and Institutions

Automobile Companies

Car Dealers

Government and Institutions

Existing Car Finance Companies

OEM Dealerships

New Market Entrants

Investors

Auto mobile Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Period: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Banks

Al Rajhi Bank

Riyad Bank

Al Jazeera Bank

Alinma Bank

Arab National Bank

NBFC’s

Al Yusr Leasing and Financing

Al Amthal Financing Company

National Finance House

Tajeer Finance

National Finance Company

Murabaha Marina Finance Company

OEM’s

Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Co. (Toyota Distributor)

ALJABR FINANCE (KIA Distributor)

Walan finance company (hyundai)

Geely Finance (Geely Distributor)

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

KSA Automotive Market Overview

Ecosystem, Business Cycle and Evolution of KSA Car Finance Market

KSA Car Finance Value Chain Analysis

Islamic Banking and Car Finance in KSA

KSA Car Finance Market by Credit Disbursed, 2017-2021

KSA Car Finance Market by Outstanding loans, 2017-2021

KSA Car Finance Market Segmentation, 2021

SWOT Analysis of KSA Car Finance Industry

Infrastructure Development Overview of KSA

Trends and Developments in KSA Car Finance Industry

Operational Strategies for KSA Car Finance Services Market

Issues and Challenges in KSA Car Finance Industry

Government Policies and Initiatives for Automotive Industry

Growth Drivers of KSA Car Finance Market

KSA Car Finance Market Competition Overview

Cross Comparison of Major Players in KSA Car Finance Market

Strengths and Weakness of Major Players in KSA Car finance market

Future Outlook and Market Projections, 2026F

Case Study on Al Rajhi Bank

Growth strategies for KSA Car Finance Market

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

KSA Car Finance Market

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

