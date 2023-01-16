Submit Release
News Search

There were 406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,014 in the last 365 days.

Africa Energy to Present at Pareto E&P Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. AFE (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London, England on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 11:10am Greenwich Mean Time. View PDF Version

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 16, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c8938.html

You just read:

Africa Energy to Present at Pareto E&P Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.