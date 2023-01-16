Submit Release
Escape the January blues: According to Best at Travel, Brits search for the perfect escape

London, UK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Has the bleakness of the weather and the energy-depleting news finally taken their toll on the UK public?

According to holiday provider Best at Travel, over 162,493 people have been searching their website for a luxury holiday in the past month. That's a lot of Brits in desperate need of a bit of extravagance to pick up their mood.


Based on monthly searches and booking behaviour, Best at Travel has found that the most popular destinations* for an affordable luxury getaway are:


  1. Dubai - 66,000
  2. Maldives - 52,000
  3. Turkey - 51,000
  4. Greece - 41,000
  5. Mexico - 36,000
  6. Barbados - 29,000
  7. Bali - 21,000
  8. Mauritius - 20,000
  9. Thailand - 19,000
  10. Dominican Republic - 17,000


Dubai continues to be a popular destination for winter sun escapes, year after year. The guaranteed amazing weather and taste of excellence keep us coming back. It has genuine staying power amongst UK holidaymakers.

Although Brits want (need) the break, travel costs still play a major role in their buying decisions. We love a deal. It's in our blood.

Again, based on search behaviour, the following terms were added to searches to save money:


  1. All-inclusive.
  2. Offers.
  3. Price guarantee.
  4. Deals.


With flights and hotel prices constantly changing in real-time, securing the best deal when booking all components of a holiday individually and directly can be challenging.

Booking with an established tour operator, experienced travel consultants will hold flights at no cost whilst they help their customers find the best hotel deals.

Best at Travel is committed to helping customers keep costs low without sacrificing the luxury they desire. Their price promise offers the reassurance of a no-fuel-surcharge guarantee. Quite simply, the price the customers pay when confirming their travel arrangements is the final price they will pay.

"After a challenging three years for the travel industry, like many others, we're delighted to see demand bounce back – and for some of our destinations, above pre-pandemic levels. Our perennial favourites continue to be popular, with our customers continuing to flock to luxury beach resorts across Dubai, the Maldives and the Caribbean. Even those customers with a 5* budget continue to look for affordability and value, which is why they come back to us year after year. We continue to contract most of our hotels directly, which allows us to negotiate the best-in-market offers for our customers. And when booking with Best At Travel, our customers find assurance in dealing with the same Travel Consultant from their initial enquiry through to their return home. Something which sets us aside from many of the big travel agents in the market." Rita Sharma, Owner & Managing Director

And with saving money being more important now than ever, Best At Travel believes that holiday goers shouldn't deprive themselves of sun, sea and relaxation because of cost. With the option to pay for their holiday with a £99pp deposit and then pay the balance in instalments, they promise to make luxury holidays affordable. And if their customers find a like-for-like holiday cheaper, they will endeavour to match this.

