Education market size in UAE to grow by USD 718 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education market size in UAE is estimated to increase by USD 718 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%.
Global education market share in UAE - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global education market in UAE – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global education market in UAE is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer education in UAE in the market are Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Options Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University and others.
The global education market in UAE is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing student enrollments, increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector, and supporting government initiatives.
Vendor Offerings -
- ASPAM Indian International School: The company offers kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and senior school.
- Blackboard Inc: The company offers online education services which provide the best results when users understand their capabilities and are taught how to optimize their functionality.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills: The company offers online learning advancements such as Standford online, MIT online and Harvard online.
- GEMS Education: The company offers American curriculum, British curriculum, Indian curriculum, and international baccalaureate for balanced and comprehensive curricula that meet the educational needs of every child and the world standards they need.
Global education market In UAE - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on ownership (private education, public education), and end-user (K12 schools and Higher education).
- The K12 school segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The country's growing economy, sizable expatriate population, and increased demand from wealthy locals and foreigners for high-quality, English-medium education will fuel market expansion in this area.
Global education market In UAE – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the education market growth in UAE is the increasing student enrollments. Last year, over 284,000 new students enrolled in private schools despite high fees. In order to encourage parents and students, many private institutions have begun to grant founder discounts of up to 20% to new joiners. More importantly, the innovative academic programs and courses offered by colleges and universities will encourage students to attend private schools during the forecast period.
Key trends - Rising awareness of early education is one of the key UAE education market trends expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The market for early education has grown significantly in the United Arab Emirates due to the increasing awareness of the importance of education. Families in the United Arab Emirates typically instruct their children at home. In traditional Arab society, preschool education was not very common. However, the market expansion in the upcoming years will be supported by the growing population and its continuously shifting perspective on the value of pre-primary education. However, the growing population will support the market expansion in the upcoming years.
Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the education market growth in the UAE is the increased education cost. For the academic year 2022–2023, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai restricted private schools from raising their tuition. The global decrease in oil prices has had an effect on government revenue, causing governments to cut spending. It included accounted spending on education, which has resulted in a significant gap between supply and demand. All such factors are expected to challenge the market growth in the coming years.
What are the key data covered in this education market share in UAE report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education market share in UAE between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the education market share in UAE and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the education market share in UAE across United Arab Emirates
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of education market share in UAE vendors
|
Education Market In UAE Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
119
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 718 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.1
|
Regional analysis
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on United Arab Emirates: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on United Arab Emirates: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on K-12 education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on K-12 education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Ownership
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Ownership
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Ownership
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership
- 6.3 Pivate education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Pivate education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Pivate education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Pivate education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Pivate education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Public education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Public education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ASPAM Indian International School
- Exhibit 55: ASPAM Indian International School - Overview
- Exhibit 56: ASPAM Indian International School - Product / Service
- Exhibit 57: ASPAM Indian International School - Key offerings
- 10.4 Blackboard Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Blackboard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 60: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- Exhibit 61: Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills - Product / Service
- Exhibit 63: Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills - Key offerings
- 10.6 GEMS Education
- Exhibit 64: GEMS Education - Overview
- Exhibit 65: GEMS Education - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: GEMS Education - Key offerings
- 10.7 Higher Colleges of Technology
- Exhibit 67: Higher Colleges of Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Higher Colleges of Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Higher Colleges of Technology - Key offerings
- 10.8 JSS Private School
- Exhibit 70: JSS Private School - Overview
- Exhibit 71: JSS Private School - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: JSS Private School - Key offerings
- 10.9 Liwa International School
- Exhibit 73: Liwa International School - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Liwa International School - Product / Service
- Exhibit 75: Liwa International School - Key offerings
- 10.10 Taaleem
- Exhibit 76: Taaleem - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Taaleem - Product / Service
- Exhibit 78: Taaleem - Key offerings
- 10.11 United Arab Emirates University
- Exhibit 79: United Arab Emirates University - Overview
- Exhibit 80: United Arab Emirates University - Product / Service
- Exhibit 81: United Arab Emirates University - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zayed University
- Exhibit 82: Zayed University - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Zayed University - Product / Service
- Exhibit 84: Zayed University - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 85: Inclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
