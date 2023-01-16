Education market size in UAE to grow by USD 718 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education market size in UAE is estimated to increase by USD 718 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%.

Global education market share in UAE - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global education market in UAE – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global education market in UAE is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer education in UAE in the market are Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Options Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University and others.

The global education market in UAE is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing student enrollments, increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector, and supporting government initiatives.

Vendor Offerings -

ASPAM Indian International School: The company offers kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and senior school.

The company offers kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and senior school. Blackboard Inc: The company offers online education services which provide the best results when users understand their capabilities and are taught how to optimize their functionality.

The company offers online education services which provide the best results when users understand their capabilities and are taught how to optimize their functionality. Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills: The company offers online learning advancements such as Standford online, MIT online and Harvard online.

The company offers online learning advancements such as Standford online, online and online. GEMS Education: The company offers American curriculum, British curriculum, Indian curriculum, and international baccalaureate for balanced and comprehensive curricula that meet the educational needs of every child and the world standards they need.

The company offers American curriculum, British curriculum, Indian curriculum, and international baccalaureate for balanced and comprehensive curricula that meet the educational needs of every child and the world standards they need.

Global education market In UAE - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on ownership (private education, public education), and end-user (K12 schools and Higher education).

The K12 school segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The country's growing economy, sizable expatriate population, and increased demand from wealthy locals and foreigners for high-quality, English-medium education will fuel market expansion in this area.

Global education market In UAE – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the education market growth in UAE is the increasing student enrollments. Last year, over 284,000 new students enrolled in private schools despite high fees. In order to encourage parents and students, many private institutions have begun to grant founder discounts of up to 20% to new joiners. More importantly, the innovative academic programs and courses offered by colleges and universities will encourage students to attend private schools during the forecast period.

Key trends - Rising awareness of early education is one of the key UAE education market trends expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The market for early education has grown significantly in the United Arab Emirates due to the increasing awareness of the importance of education. Families in the United Arab Emirates typically instruct their children at home. In traditional Arab society, preschool education was not very common. However, the market expansion in the upcoming years will be supported by the growing population and its continuously shifting perspective on the value of pre-primary education. However, the growing population will support the market expansion in the upcoming years.

Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the education market growth in the UAE is the increased education cost. For the academic year 2022–2023, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai restricted private schools from raising their tuition. The global decrease in oil prices has had an effect on government revenue, causing governments to cut spending. It included accounted spending on education, which has resulted in a significant gap between supply and demand. All such factors are expected to challenge the market growth in the coming years.

What are the key data covered in this education market share in UAE report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education market share in UAE between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the education market share in UAE and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the education market share in UAE across United Arab Emirates

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of education market share in UAE vendors

Higher Education Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The higher education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63,368.82 million. The advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising cost of higher education may impede the market growth.

MOOCs Market by Type, Subjects and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The MOOCs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27,877.75 million. The rise in regional MOOCs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the completion rates may impede the market growth.

Education Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 119 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 718 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis United Arab Emirates Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

